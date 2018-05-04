Bury St Eds racer heads for round three

Elliott Banks-Browne will be in action at the third round of the Maxxis British Motocross Championship this weekend, hosted at the Blaxhall Circuit in Woodbridge.

The Bury St Edmunds racer has started the 2018 campaign in relatively positive fashion, and sits fourth in the standings out of 29 competitors.

He was in particularly good form last time out at Canada Heights, where he racked up a total of 40 points from the two races.

It means he has 65 points overall to his name, 10 adrift of third-placed Graeme Irwin.

Current championship leader Jake Nicholls, meanwhile, sits at the top with a return of 90 points.