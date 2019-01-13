Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have secured the services of RFU Championship player Ollie Walker from Hartpury College.

The 23-year-old flanker landed a starting position, despite being on trial, for the National 2 League South side's draw away to Barnes on Saturday.

And the Cambridge-based player did enough to convince the club's performance director Terry Sands to sign him to squad list and bolster an injury-hit squad.

Walker, who moved to Hartpury in July 2018, also spent two years playing and learning in New Zealand.

He was one of two players on trial in the match, with Shelford's Jack Harvey starting on the bench.

Shelford v Towcestrians - Jack Harvey.Pic - Richard Marsham. (6472852)

The scrum half has played two matches for the Shelford first team this term, who compete in the London & SE Premier League, according to their website.

He started off the bench, but also proved capable of dealing with the standard of National 2 level rugby.

*For further reaction and news of the signings, pick up a copy of the Bury Free Press from Friday