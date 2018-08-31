Bury St Edmunds RUFC invites U18 girls to step off the touchline and onto the field with England Rugby's Warrior Camps

NEW VENTURE: The England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign is coming to The Haberden

With the beginning of the season in sight, England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign is returning to provide girls with a new challenge as we head towards the autumn.

Bury St Edmunds RUFC is an official England Rugby Inner Warrior club and is offering U18 girls the opportunity to take part in an exciting and dynamic trial session on Sunday 9th September. Girls will be introduced to the basic skills of rugby through fast-paced team games and drills, all within a fun, friendly and commitment free environment.

DATE/TIME: Sunday 9th September, 13:30-15:30pm

LOCATION: Bury St Edmunds RUFC, Greene King IPA Haberden, Southgate Green, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2BL

Through the Warrior Camp, girls can meet and bond with like-minded individuals through a shared love of exercise and a challenge. The Warrior Camp at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club offers a great outlet for girls to express themselves and their inner strength through sport, whether that is through a passion for rugby or their desire to get fit.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign is designed to increase the number of females engaging in rugby, whether that is through playing, coaching or refereeing. The camps encourage you to step off the touchline and onto the field, transitioning from watching family and friends to playing rugby themselves and developing your passion for the sport.

Rugby also enables participants to develop mental toughness which in turn helps build resilience and self-confidence. The strong bonds that are formed between teammates and the support of others can help build the individuals self-esteem through the supportive environment that is bred amongst the players.

Katy Daley-Mclean, England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is incredibly inclusive, with the range of positions on the pitch requiring different attributes and skills to be played successfully.

"It encourages girls from all backgrounds and physical statures to come together and bond through the sport.

“One of the best aspects of rugby is the variety of people you meet through the sport; the different characters and backgrounds of your team-mates fosters a fun and sociable atmosphere which helps to strengthen the bonds between yourself and your team-mates.”

Justin Cain, youth chairman at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club said: "Our ladies team, the Foxes, have gone from strength to strength and are now inspiring a new generation of girls to give rugby a go.

"The Inner Warrior Camp is a brilliant way to get started and try out the sport to see if it's for you. All you’ll need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a ‘have a go’ attitude."