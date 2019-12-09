As Henley scrum half Ewan Fenley kicked the ball from the field, Bury were left scratching their heads in confusion, as they fell to a 21-18 defeat away to Henley in the National League 2 South.

With a little over 10 minutes to go, The Wolfpack led 18–7 and, with Henley reduced to 14 men, a notable scalp was on the horizon.

But, instead, a culmination of errors led to the win being snatched from them.

Bury fell to the narrowest of defeats at Henley. Pictured: Mike Stanway during the Taunton Titans match. PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (23787648)

Credit must be given to Henley, who finished strongly by pounding the Bury line until it cracked and let in two late scores; but it was heartbreak for the visiting players and supporters alike.

Bury had begun the match on the front foot and, for the first 25 minutes, were in the ascendency. The pace and quality of rugby on show was of the highest order, but it was Bury that dominated the territorial battle.

Ben Leng and Greg White, playing his first game in many weeks, caused Henley headaches in midfield and their good work give Kodie Hawkins the chance to open Bury’s account, only for his penalty to come back off the post.

Bury were in no mood to let the early setback get to them and, but for poor final passes, they would have surely opened the scoring. Dan Walshe was his usual barnstorming self, Matt Bursey was particularly prominent in the back row while Will Affleck’s dancing feet almost saw him open the scoring.

Henley’s defence had been superb but, on 25 minutes, Bury finally prised it open.A series of phases stretched the home side and Kodie Hawkins spotted the space in behind the defence. Alfie Garside won the race to his clever kick to score in the left corner.

But 5–0 was scant reward for such a period of fine play and the lead lasted no more than five minutes with Henley showing just how good they are with ball in hand, especially from broken play.

As Bury moved just inside the Henley half, the ball squirted out of the back of a ruck and former Bury player Brad Cook pounced on the loose ball to storm forward. Burnage and Wood combined to breach the disorganised defence and Conor Morrison had an easy run in.

The score galvanised Henley and, for the closing minutes of the half, they were the team in charge. Norville went close to scoring and a forward pass cancelled out Burrage’s try. However, Bury’s defence stood firm and the sides headed for the changing rooms with the score 7–5 in Henley’s favour.

The half-time break saw the light drop and the temperature drop but Bury turned up the heat from the off. Yas Browne plucked the ball out of the air and sent Tom Milosevic racing away.

He was dragged down short before the ball went left to Alfie Garside who again was denied a score just inches from the line. Henley’s desperation to prevent the score resulted in injuries to both of their second rows and, after a lengthy delay, both players had to be led from the field.

Bury were in no mood to offer sympathy and, having earned a penalty at the resulting 5m scrum, they elected to take a lineout. The catch was good and Milosevic was driven over by a rampant pack.

Once again, Hawkins sadly could not convert from the touchline, but he was successful on 50 minutes when he landed a penalty from 35 metres to edge Bury 13–7 ahead.

Moment’s later controversy reigned when Henley’s Tom Emery was sent off. A promising Henley attack was held up by the Bury defence and the hooker made an unsavoury comment that referee George Richardson deemed worthy of a straight red card.

It was all there for Bury; a man down, both starting second rows off the pitch and Henley rocking and, when Bury extended their lead just before the hour mark, it seemed the game was in the bag.

Bury used their man advantage well, recycling the ball over and over again, with Ben Cooper and Matt Bursey to the fore, before the overlap was created for Garside to land his second try.Unfortunately Hawkins touchline conversion once again just slid past the posts.

Henley were forced to change tack and a more direct approach started to make inroads. However they were aided and abetted by some Bury mistakes which ultimately cost them dear.

Having turned the ball over on 71 minutes, Bury had the chance to clear down field but chose to box kick. The kick did not travel far enough and a favourable bounce landed in the arms of the influential Sam Lunnon whose run to the line created the space for Reuben Norville to slide over on the opposite wing.

In contrast to Hawkins, Burrage’s conversion was good, bringing the score to 18–14.

Henley’s body language noticeably changed as they sensed a comeback was on. Bury continued to help that cause with the concession of a couple of silly penalties.

Bury’s defence, so solid for most of the game, began to look tired and disorganised. Having edged their way up to the Bury line, the ball was spread left and Jack Robinson was given far too much space to dive over in the corner for a dramatic score to steal the lead 19–18, with the conversion good for an extra two points.

Bury looked stunned to have seen their promising position collapse so quickly and so close to the end of the match.

And Henley looked to take advantage by playing deep into injury time as they chased an additional bonus point. Bury did have one last chance to salvage a win but, as befitted their day, a promising attack was halted due to a forward pass and that was that.

Read more Rugby