Bury St Edmunds Ladies have their sights set on promotion

With a new coach bringing in new ideas, Georgie Darby has revealed Bury St Edmunds Ladies’ first team are very much eyeing up promotion at the start of the new East League season.

The side are looking to put a disappointing eight-placed finish in Division 2 North East behind them as they look to get off to a flying start when Norwich City II visit Culford School on Saturday (12.30pm).

Captain Darby has largely the same squad around her as last year, but feels the extra year’s experience for the younger players combined with a coach with a recent promotion on his CV can both work in their favour to build something special.

Asked for her target for this season, Darby said: “Hopefully promotion. We definitely want to stay in the league if not and finish higher (than last season).

“We have a new coach who is really well known and got Sudbury men’s first team promoted and he will be looking to change it up a bit and we’ll see how it goes.”

Nick Thorpe is a name well known at the club, having played at Bury St Edmunds, as well as Sudbury during his time as a player and almost got Sudbury’s men’s side back-to-back promotions, having reached Division 1 North ahead of last season before finishing fourth.

Darby added: “We were a really young side last year but they have grown (with experience) since then.”

She admitted they had been a bit of ‘a yo-yo club’ in recent years but are now looking to get back up to Division 1 level and stay there.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds Men’s first team will be judging their success from the start in terms of the number of under-18s players they will be fielding in their East Men’s League Division 2 North opener at Kettering on Saturday (2.30pm).

Having also finished eighth last year, out of 12, captain Alex Bibby explained: “In truth we are a young side.

“We have brought in five or six under-18s players from last season’s squad.

“We are looking to see how they develop and how things go in the first few games.

“A top half finish is certainly achievable and we always want to improve on last season.”

Having only had one U18 player in the side last year he said the player pathway leading teenagers into the first-team now is something the club can be proud of, as well as giving other youth players something to aspire to.

“Our average age of the squad must have dropped by about 10 years.

“We are showing them that if you are good enough at this club you are old enough. It is a real positive for the club, including the coaches and staff who has worked with these guys for a long time,” he said.

The re-structuring of the leagues from next season is also affecting the men’s divisions with three teams set for promotion in Bury’s league while two are set to go down.