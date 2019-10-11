Bury St Edmunds cricketer Daniel Moriarty has secured a two year deal with first-class county cricket side Surrey.

The 20-year-old South African, who was born in Reigate and holds a UK passport, caught the attention of Specsavers County Championship side Surrey – who play at The Oval in London – during August and September, as he turned out in four red-ball matches for the county's second string.

The left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 12 wickets during those appearances, including second innings figures of 6/71 against Yorkshire at York CC in September.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (Batting) v Swardeston..Pictured: Daniel Moriarty....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (19119084)

Moriarty has represented South Africa at U19 level in one Test and one ODI in the summer of 2016. He was playing for powerhouse Western Province in the Western Province Premier League, having graduated from the renowned Cape Town cricket school Rondebosch Boys High School, when 2018 Bury overseas player Murray Commins recommended him to the East Anglian Premier League club.

He took 35 wickets for the club this summer, during his 205.1 overs including 40 maidens, for an economy rating of 2.93. His best figures were 5/27.

He has also turned out for MCC Young Cricketers, including figures of 3/4 against Surrey II in May 2019.

A Bury club spokesman said: "Dan will be playing cricket in the Surrey Premier League next season so we will lose him but, from our club's point of view, it is terrific for him to become a professional cricketer and sends out the signal that playing for Bury St Edmunds can take you to the highest level."

Moriarty said: “I’m very proud and honoured to have been offered a contract with one of the most prestigious counties in the game.

“I really enjoyed my time with the second XI earlier this year and I’m now looking forward to getting stuck in at The Kia Oval and pushing for a place in the first team throughout the next two seasons.”

A Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club spokesman said captain Sean Park and Paul Whittaker were instrumental in the move, having brought Moriarty to the club.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “I’m pleased to have secured Dan on a two-year deal with Surrey. Following promising performances with the MCC Young Cricketers and our 2nd XI this summer, he has shown enough potential to earn this contract with the Club.”