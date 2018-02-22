Bury St Edmunds bring in experienced centre

Bury St Edmunds RUFC have added a centre with experience in the Scottish Premiership as well as the top amateur level in France, just ahead of the transfer deadline.

Salva Palmares Lloret, who had been playing for French Federale 1 club Valence d’Agen was on a plane to Suffolk to meet up with club officials yesterday — and performance director Terry Sands believes he will be a valuable addition.

“This is an excellent signing for Bury giving a boost to our backline as we move into the remaining matches of the season,” he said.

“An added bonus is that Salva will have time to gel with the team ahead of next season.”

An experienced centre, Salva, 25, made his debut at 17 in the Ireland’s H.B division.

Prior to playing in France, he spent several seasons in Australia South Districts competing in the Shute Shield. Salva also had a short-term loan spell in the UK for Bury’s divisional rivals Chinnor and played in Scotland for premiership club Selkirk.

