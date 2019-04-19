Sean Park is determined to see Bury St Edmunds rip up the script of recent East Anglian Premier League seasons, as he urges his side to get off to a good start tomorrow.

Bury will travel to Horsford on Saturday (11am) for the opening fixture in their 2019 campaign and the captain said there is a buzz not felt at the Victory Road club in years.

Excitement was sparked, he explained, by the manner in which the club wrapped up their 2018 league campaign, winning six of their final seven outings to put together an 11th hour fight to avoid bottom spot and relegation.

Park said the club are still feeling the effects of that winning momentum, ahead of their first game of the season.

“Excitement is probably at its highest for years,” he said.

CRICKET - Bury (Batting) v Cambridge Granta..Pictured: Max Whittaker and Sean Park ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. .. (8765243)

“The way we finished our season last year and the positives from that will help us start this one.

“They learned how to win when the pressure was at its highest. We may be a young side but they should know more of what to expect now.

“We’ve played Horsford a few times over the last years but, like we have changed a lot over the winter, so have they, so there’s an element of not knowing what to expect. But it’s obviously important to get off to a good start. We don’t want to be fighting at the bottom from the start – and that’s the first goal of this season; to not be at the bottom at the end of the first half of fixtures.

“The last two years have followed the same script and it’s vital it isn’t like that this year.”

The club have historically struggled in the first half of the season, he said, leaving them out of contention from early on.

The EAPL format will remain the same in 2019, with the first five games the shorter 50-over matches, before the longer format (120 combined overs) matches are played, with the season ending on six 50-over matches.

Last season, Bury won six of their seven victories in the shorter format.

“We have been pretty useless in that first half,” Park said. “That needs to change, we need to try to get off to a better start. When you’re stuck at the bottom of the table at halfway, there’s not much else you can do but fight to get out.

“But we’re slightly more balanced with bat and ball and we’ve been training really well over the winter – we’re just really looking forward to getting going."

Instead of an overseas player, the club have opted for two young South African talents with EU passports in top order batsman Justin Broad, 18, (Germany) and bowling all-rounder Daniel Moriarty, 19 (UK).

CRICKET: Mildenhall v Bury St Edmunds Bury batsman Justin Board Picture by Mark Westley. (8765747)

Youngster Ben Seabrook got off to a fantastic start, showing his abilities in a 50-over warm up game away to divisional rivals Mildenhall on Saturday.

On a very cold day, new arrivals Broad (153 not out) and Seabrook (123) batted superbly for a second wicket defence of 270 as Bury reached 330 runs.

Alfie Marston chipped in with a quick 27 not out from just 12 balls. The total proved to be out of reach for Mildenhall thanks to an impressive four wickets for Alastair Alchin and a wicket each for Sean Cooper, James McKinney, Ben Seabrook and Moriarty, who bowled well on debut conceding only 32 runs from his 10 overs.

Smart catching throughout the team contributed to a strong performance and victory for the visitors.