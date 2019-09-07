Bury St Edmunds siblings Maya and Ethan Price have both represented Great Britain at the recent age group European Basketball Championships.

The former Westley Middle School pupils – where a teacher introduced them to the sport – helped the U20 GB Women’s squad to a fourth-placed finish in Division B and the U18 GB Men’s squad to eighth position in Division A.

Maya, who helped the Ipswich Basketball Academy (IBA) Women’s team to an historic undefeated treble-winning season in 2017/18, went on to play for the Newcastle Eagles, a team who compete in the WBBL (Women’s British Basketball League), last season while at Northumberland University.

U18 GB Men's basketball, who finished 8th at U18 European Championship in Volos, Greece 2019. Picture: FIBA (16165330)

It led to her U20 call-up before then jetting off to Florida to pursue basketball at Eckerd College in the NCAA Division Two this season.

The U20 side reached a semi-final encounter with Finland at the event in Kosovo, where they lost 86-68 to go into the bronze medal match against Ireland.

They fell to a narrow 60-57 defeat to wrap up the fourth place finish.

Maya said: “It was a real honour to play for GB, we worked really hard over the summer and during the tournament, so were pleased to get some good wins.

“It was disappointing to lose by only three points in the semi finals, but overall we were pleased with our performance.”

Ethan, meanwhile, was delighted to receive his first call-up to the national squad, after being named Most Valuable Player and defensive player for the Southern Conference EABL last season as part of the Ipswich’s academy programme.

They lost 71-57 to Slovenia in the quarter-finals at the event in Volos, Greece.