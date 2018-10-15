Alex Tate will forever be in the history books as Team UK’s first Invictus Games gold medal-winning athlete – now he’s back to do it all over again.

HIGH HOPES: JJ Chalmers, pictured centre, will present for the BBC

It was in 2014 when Tate, from Bury St Edmunds, prevailed in the IT1 100m in London, after losing his leg when struck by an improvised explosive device while on patrol with the Royal Anglian First Battalion in Afghanistan in 2012.

Four years on and the 27-year-old will be part of Team UK’s 72-strong squad to head to Sydney later this month, keen to launch his bid for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Tate seems in a good position to achieve that too – at least in the eyes of friend and fellow 2014 debutant JJ Chalmers.

Chalmers was also injured on duty but has since turned his hand to presenting and will anchor the BBC’s coverage of the Invictus Games when the curtain goes up on October 20.

“Alex and I were in the relay team together and he played a massive part in us winning the bronze medal – he certainly did more to win it than I did,” explained Chalmers, who was speaking as he joined Team UK at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

“I would be very surprised if he doesn’t walk away with a medal once again. He has that raw talent required and I know he’s looking towards the Paralympic Games.

“The thing about Invictus is that not everybody needs to go off and become a Paralympian from it. But you will never get a better experience in terms of the magnitude of the event so him being able to take part of this is a big step.

“As a single below-knee amputee, he’s running in a very cool event – sprinting is very easy to comprehend from a spectator’s point of view and the level of adaption means he can go from A to B and do it really quickly.”

Tate, whose cousin Matthew is representing the UK team in the powerlifting, will be competing in numerous athletics events when the Games get under way in Sydney in just a few weeks’ time.

The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in a multitude of sports, with events being held in London, Orlando and Toronto before heading Down Under.

Tate knows what it takes to be part of the Invictus spirit but, with four years passing since his first appearance, a lot of progress has already been made for services personnel across the world.

Chalmers explained: “Alex was an exceptional athlete back then and if he comes with any of the skill and ability he had in 2014 than your money will be safe on him.

“The Invictus Games is so much more than sport, it is a recovery tool for the individuals who are competing in it but it’s also a hugely powerful thing for the viewer to watch and see what those people are doing.

“Invictus was what I got out of bed for, it was a big part of my rehabilitation and it was the first time I was doing something that I wanted to do as opposed to being forced upon me.

“I just wanted to take that and apply that to my next experience in life, and that’s something I’ve always looked to pass onto everyone about their Invictus adventure.”

