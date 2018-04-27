Bury’s players are willing on Chris in fight to beat cancer

Matt Edison says the whole changing room at Bury St Edmunds is right behind Chris Lord in his battle to overcome testicular cancer, writes Russell Claydon.

The club went public with the reason for their full-back’s absence from the team this year at Saturday’s last home game in order to carry out a collection for charity ‘Balls to Cancer’.

Edison, who along with Lord and Sam Bixby, is one of three members of the regular first-team matchday squad who has grown up locally and become Bury’s longest-serving players.

The ex-captain said of the Bury resident currently undergoing chemotherapy, who the club have signed on for next season: “Chris is a fantastic bloke. I have a lot of time and admiration for him. He is an absolutely amazing rugby player.

“He has taken this in his stride and he has got the absolute full support of the club and the players.

“We have been to see him and we still talk and everything like that. We are just wishing him the quickest recovery possible and hope he gets better soon as he is an amazing player and we miss him on the pitch.”