Bury’s main marksman eyes up top goalscorer accolade

Having committed his future to Bury Town, striker Cemal Ramadan has now turned his attention to launching an assault on the Golden Boot.

It was announced late last week that the frontman, who returned to the Denny Bros Stadium for a third stint from Leiston in November last year, had signed a new one-year contract with the Blues.

And having finished runner-up in the race to finish as the Isthmian League North Division top scorer during 2017/18, the former Ipswich Town trainee is looking to go one better this time around.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (12761877)

“I do not have a target in mind in terms of a total number of goals, but as a striker you are always looking at the Golden Boot,” said Ramadan.

“If I can achieve that not only would it be great personally, it should also mean that as a team we will be close to the play-offs.

“When I was a bit younger and still working the game out, it was just about getting games under my belt and learning the ropes.

“But now I am much more experienced and that is essentially why I am at Bury – to score goals.

“It will probably take something like 25 to 30 goals to win the Golden Boot. If you offered me a tally like that now I would take it.”

Bury fans will be pleased to learn that Ramadan will be fit for the start of pre-season, which gets under way on July 2.

The frontman suffered a groin injury just after Christmas that plagued him for a number of weeks before he eventually underwent surgery.

“They thought it was a hernia problem originally but eventually it was my groin that needed the operation,” he added.

“While we still had a chance of making the play-offs we just tried to manage it. If we got a couple of goals up in a game I would come off and rest it.

“But it got to a point when I could not move and when the play-offs became out of reach I decided to get the operation.

“The rehabilitation has been going well and I cannot wait to get back involved with the team.”