Nobody made more appearances for Bury Town during the coronavirus-curtailed 2019/20 campaign than Joe Hood.

And such was the standard of his performances in a blue shirt, Hood’s team-mates recently voted him as their Player of the Year.

It is the award players tend to want to win the most, given that it shows the esteem in which they are held within the confides of the dressing room.

New Bury Town player Joe Hood carries the ball out of defence against Needham Market Picture: Neil Dady (Bury Town) (37325547)

“I have told the lads that it means a lot to me,” said the 22-year-old, who topped the Bury charts with 36 outings last term.

“There is nothing better than knowing you are appreciated by your team-mates. We have such a strong squad that so many players could have won it and that makes it more special.”

Growing up in the Peterborough United academy, Hood was a central midfielder.

Football - Bury Town v Coggeshall Town - Joe Hood - Picture - Neil Dady. (37687748)

However, upon his release and subsequent move to Bury’s neighbours Mildenhall Town, Hood switched to right-back and made the position his own during stints that followed at St Ives Town and St Neots Town.

Bury boss Ben Chenery has also used him as a central defender and in midfield, but Hood is content to play anywhere as long as he is in the starting line-up.

“I was a centre midfielder at Peterborough but I quickly learned at Mildenhall that the football in non-league is not always as tippy-tappy as it is in academies,” he added.

“I found myself at right-back quite quickly at Mildenhall because of that – and some injuries – and it felt right.

Football - Bury Town v Cambridge City - Joe Hood & Cemal Ramadan Watch on as an effort goes agonisingly close - Picture - Neil Dady. (37687783)

“I get more time on the ball, I am comfortable with one-on-one defending and the position allows me to get forward a bit.

“I’d say right-back is my strongest position but Ben has used me in a couple of other positions as well. Bury play a bit more football so I am happy being in midfield, passing the ball around.

“I just want to play every week – it doesn’t really matter what position.”

Hood and his team-mates occupied the last of four Isthmian League North Division play-off positions when Covid-19 halted proceedings in mid-March and the Football Association followed up by expunging all results.

Coggeshall Town had the games in hand to usurp the Blues, but the feeling within the camp was that with key players returning from injury, Bury had enough to hold on. The task when 2020/21 gets under way is to prove it.

“If you speak to any of the lads, we all felt we would get into the play-offs, especially with the players that were coming back,” said Hood.

“We took some really big strides last season. The squad gelled and in terms of togetherness and camaraderie, it is the best I have been involved in.

“Next season we need to kick on. There will probably be a bit more pressure because we did well last season, but that is what you want as a player.

“By the time the new season startsRyan Horne (cruciate ligament injury) will hopefully be fit and the likes of Jake Chambers-Shaw and Joe Carden will be back to full fitness as well - that is a big boost.”

