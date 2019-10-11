Bury St Edmunds’ Tim Davies played a leading role in a memorable final day of the Horse of the Year Show after being involved in a first ever two-way tie in the Addington Equestrian 2019 Ltd Talent Seekers Championship.

Alongside Oxfordshire-based Jay Halim, Davies stopped the clock in a time of 31.23 seconds to claim his share of the top prize.

Davies, who was last to go in the jump off riding eight-year-old chestnut gelding Lionel Van De Markieslanden, said: “It’s an honour to share the win with Jay. I watched his round and noted his time.

Tim Davies. Picture: Julian Portch (19024425)

“My horse is quick but when I looked up at the clock I knew straight away that we’d drew.

“He’s the perfect person to share it with though and I’m really pleased for him.

“I jumped the horse here last year and he was very careful, you just never quite know how they are going to react in the arena.

“I mainly compete here in England producing young horses so it means a lot to win a big Championship here at Horse of the Year Show

“I’ve had him since he was four years old and he was a tricky horse but I knew he’d come good. To come here and win with him is just incredible.”

Meanwhile, Halim commented after riding Aragon Z to a joint victory: “I actually grew up admiring Tim and watching him compete, so it is a real honour to share this win with him.

“Aragon is a special horse and really deserves this win. I unintentionally had an extra stride down to the double so I was concerned I had left it open for someone to come in and beat me.

“I was second in this class a few years ago and I thought that the same was going to happen, but thankfully I kept my lead.

“It’s a childhood dream to win at Horse of the Year Show so I can finally tick that box and look ahead to what’s next. Hopefully this will give everyone supporting me confidence in what I am doing allowing me to continue on the path I’m on. A win is a win and I am so chuffed.”