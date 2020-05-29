Bury St Edmunds’ determination to avoid losing their Greene King IPA 7s 2020 tournament has seen the event moved back again, to the August bank holiday weekend, with measures including ‘in-car viewing’ being considered.

The club’s showcase event, which usually attracts around 1,000-2,000 spectators with sides coming to the Haberden from professional teams, was originally set for Saturday, May 16.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw it postponed before the club later went on to announce a revised date of Sunday, August 9, hoping for it to be a celebration of live sport returning to the area.

But the club are now moving it back to Sunday, August 30, to work in conjunction with the Super Sevens Series, with elite sides including Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Wales 7s Women able to commit to that date.

Dubbed the ‘King’s & Queens of 7s’ it will be a one-off tournament to replace the Super Seven Series it was part of.

Terry Sands, Bury’s performance director who is also on the club’s 7s as well as the Super Sevens Series’ committees, said: “We are preparing for pretty much whatever government guidelines throw at us.

“We can even have in-car viewing if needed, as well as outside hospitality and full social distancing.”

Meanwhile, centre Ben Leng’s performances for the Wolfpack saw him named in The Rugby Paper’s team of the season. Leng’s two-year spell with the club, before heading back to his native New Zealand, was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

