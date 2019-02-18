Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club were dealt an agonising blow in the dying minutes of their home game against Taunton Titans, as they fell to a narrow 22-24 defeat.

The Wolfpack led by one point until conceding a penalty in the 78th minute, which Titans' kicker held his nerve to convert, to see the visitors snatch victory.

Bury had led from the 12th minute and looked like they might finally defeat Taunton at the eighth time of asking. Sadly it was not to be, as the Titans held their nerve and eventually broke down a valiant Bury effort.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Taunton Titans..Pictured: ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7228493)

In a performance so removed from the previous week, Bury defended with real tenacity and looked so dangerous on the counter-attack, sharing three tries a piece with their loftier opponents.

The opening 15 minutes belonged to Bury with fantastic work by Ollie Walker and Sam Bixby to fell the giant Titan No 8 Sam Prior – and earn Bury a penalty. This was rewarded when the ball was quickly transferred from the line out to avoid the onrushing Taunton defence, to put Ben Leng into space and the skipper left Kingdom flat footed as he side stepped his way over.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Taunton Titans..Pictured: Celebrating a try....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7228497)

Anton Limlei converted and then landed a straight forward penalty three minutes later, as Bury’s pressure in defence forced Taunton into another mistake.

There was a real pace to the game, Bury looking to get the ball wide to the impressive Wiltshire and Stanway, whilst Taunton used big strike runners down the middle of the park. One wondered if both side would be able to maintain the pace for the full 80 minutes.

However, as the half wore on, it was Taunton that became the more threatening. A midfield offside allowed Taunton to kick into the corner and organise a controlled driving maul which Bury managed to thwart initially, but could not prevent Hayler from crashing over from close range.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Taunton Titans..Pictured: Mike Stanway....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7228495)

It looked certain that Taunton would score again and yet somehow Bury survived. Toby East’s 70m break only faltered when a last gasp tackle forced a knock on and Mike Stanway then countered for Bury, only for the Titans to come back again with real vengeance.

Prior burst off the side of a scrum taking several tacklers with him but, again, fantastic last gasp defence from Bury forced the scoring pass to go forward.

Bury continued to look dangerous on the counter. Davis and Tui Uru made good ground, but Jacob Bodkin was just tackled into touch as he dived for the line.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Taunton Titans..Pictured: Ben Leng scoring a try....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7228496)

However, Bury wouldn’t let the Titans escape, and Leng did brilliantly to first catch a long flat pass, then loop around the cover defence to fix the last man and send Stanway in by the left corner for a 15-7 half-time lead.

But the Titans came out all guns blazing for the second half and quickly got in touch when Woodward was driven over from close range after keeping the ball from the kick-off.

It looked like the Titans would kick on, but Bury continued to not give the visitors an easy ride.

Walker led a superb defensive display that continued to thwart the dangerous Taunton attacks and, although on the back foot, Bury once again countered with real pace and,had Stanway not put a foot in touch, Jaid Wiltshire may have escaped for a score.

Taunton continued to make mistakes as they struggled to deal with the pressure being put on them by Bury. A hurried clearance from a line out on their own 22 landed in the arms of Jack Harvey and the diminutive scrum half weaved his way back into the red zone before the ball was moved left to Will Scholes.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Taunton Titans..Pictured: Anton Limlei ready to convert....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7235907)

His poor pass to Alex Grey saw a moment of individual skill as the blindside flanker managed to hold onto it, before then breaking through two would-be tacklers to gleefully dive over the line to push Bury out to a 22 – 14 lead on the hour mark.

Crucially, the Titans scored a third try themselves within minutes of Bury’s to bring the scores closer once more. A couple of clever off loads created the space for Baker to bundle over again from close range and leave the game at 22-21 in Bury's favour.

It set up a grandstand finish as Bury tried to hang onto their narrow lead. Scholes almost got over but was stopped inches short and the Titans then worked their way down field, turned the screw on up front to earn the crucial penalty for Kingdom to convert.

Heartbreak for the hosts and a huge sigh of relief for the West Countrymen.

Scores

Bury tries: Leng (12), Stanway (37), Grey (59)

Cons: Limlei x 2

Pen: Limlei

Taunton tries: Hayler (20),Woodward (43), Baker (63)

Cons: Kingdom x 3

Pen: Kingdom

Attendance: 437

Star Man: Jacob Bodkin – tireless in midfield defence.

Bury: Limlei, Wiltshire, Bodkin, Leng, Stanway, Ritchie, Harvey: Robinson, Francombe, Coutts, Bixby, Scholes, Grey, Walker, Uru.

Res: Davis, Wilson, Graham, Johnson, Affleck.