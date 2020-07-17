Bury Town have given Free Press readers the exclusive first look at their home shirt for the 2020/21 season as they reveal First Stop Travel have signed a new two-year deal to provide them with some much-needed financial security.

The Bury St Edmunds-based firm’s taxi company, Getaway Cars, will appear on shirts, made by leading Italian sportswear brand Errea, for a fifth straight season.

The home strip will see a black and white stripe section off the home shirt’s sleeves, including running across the chest. Above that is a black background patterned detail to replace last season’s white section.

First Stop Travel owner Glenn Edwards (left) has provided the sponsorship for Bury Town's 2020/21 home shirt and is also joining the board of directors at the club with director of club development and head of player development Alan Lee (right)Picture: Neil Dady (38372554)

Long-standing main sponsors First Stop Travel’s new two-year extension comes as the company’s owner Glenn Edwards has joined the board of directors at the football club.

Bury director Alan Lee said: “The club are delighted that Glenn is continuing his sponsorship with the club through his First Stop Travel business and that he is joining the club as a director.

“We are pleased to be working once again with a successful local company.

Bury Town's new home kit for the 2020/21 season which will bear First Stop Tavel's Get Away Cars logo as sponsor and is being made by ErreaPicture: Neil Dady (38372530)

“The impact of the coronavirus on businesses all over the country has been severe, so we are very grateful that Glenn is continuing to back the club at a difficult time, and this gives us a big financial boost for the next two seasons as we look to hopefully get under way in September.”

Chairman Russell Ward said: “I would like to thank Glenn and his company for their continued support and welcome him to the club’s board of directors.

“This is an exciting time for the club with the stadium redevelopment taking shape and hopefully when the season starts up again, Ben (Chenery, manager) and his team can continue where they left off last season.

“Going into the new season without a main sponsor would have left a large hole in the club’s finances which have already been hit by the long layoff, but thanks to the support of First Stop Travel we are confident that the 2020/21 season will be another good one, both on and off the pitch.”

The £100,000 redevelopment of the Denny Bros Stadium is currently under way and expected to completed by mid-August.

The work involves the removal of the 50-year-old floodlighting system and installation of a brand new state-of-the-art system that will double the brightness of the Ram Meadow lights.

A new 150-seater East Stand with a dedicated disabled enclosure is also being constructed to provide supporters with a modern and unobstructed view of the pitch. And the previous wooden pitch fence that was constructed in 1986 is being replaced by a modern blue metal spectator barrier that meets current safety regulations.

The new home shirt will soon be available to purchase through the club website ahead of the new season priced at £29 and will also be available in the club shop at the Denny Bros Stadium on match days.

Read more Football