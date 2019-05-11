Bury Kings have been crowned national tchoukball champions for the first time in three years.

The Bury St Edmunds Tchoukball Club outfit defeated reigning champions Guildford Inferno 67-53 in the final match of the season to be crowned Super League champions and qualify for next season’s European Winners’ Cup.

Kings also beat Portsmouth Drakes on the day, meaning they ended the season unbeaten in the league, while Bury Saints, the club’s second team, finished fourth in Division One, the second tier in the national league.

Kings went into the fixtures knowing victory over Portsmouth would leave them in a strong position of winning the league, having defeated a weakened Inferno side by 14 points earlier in the season.

After a tough start against Portsmouth, Bury’s class eventually shone through, meaning they needed to avoid a defeat of more than 14 points to regain the championship.

This time facing a full-strength Guildford side, Kings secured a 67-53 victory over their rivals.

Head coach Ian Parker said: “Last year we lost the league in the last game of the season against Guildford so to avoid that and to win in such style was very sweet.

“We have had quite a few personnel and position changes over the last couple of seasons and that has disrupted us, but this season it has really clicked.

“There have been several outstanding performances but against Guildford it was the ultimate team performance. Defensively we were superb and the shooters used these opportunities to put us in such a strong position.

“It is one of the best Bury performances I have seen and I am proud of all of the players.

“I’m equally proud of those players in Saints. It’s not been the easiest of seasons for them with lots of young and new players and they were further disrupted when we called their top-scorer into Kings.”

