Bury Rams hold their nerve in shootout to win trophy

Bury Town Rams won the first of three cup finals to be held at Walsham-le-Willows FC – but only after a nerve-jangling penalty shootout.

For the bottom two sides of the Dor-Jam St Edmundsbury Football League, their good nature on the pitch this season enabled them a shot at silverware in The St Edmunds Fair Play Cup Sponsored by Stage Security.

RF Saints trailed 3-1 at half-time, following a brace from man-of-the-match Chris Thompson and a deflected effort off the head of Neil Young.

Bury Town Rams pose for a picture ahead of winning The St Edmunds Fair Play Cup sponsored by Sage Security at Walsham-le-Willows FC (8458590)

But Saints came back to force penalties with goals from Tom Graham and Chris Ellis, which added to Laine Norton’s first-half penalty.

The shootout eventually saw Rams hold their nerve better to triumph 7 -6.

The top two sides in Division 1; Walsham ‘B’ and St Edmunds, locked horns for a place in tongiht’s Division 1 KO Cup Final against Stage FC.

The ‘B’s booked their final spot with a 3-2 success which saw goals from Matty Eanderson (2) and Taylor Pooley (1). Callum Brown and Jamie Barclay netted for St Edmunds.

l Tostock made it to the Carters Barbers Open Cup final defeating their rivals for the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League Division 1 title, Gym United, 3-1. They will play Moreton Hall Ferals in the final.

Bury Town Rams captain Jay Utting receives The St Edmunds Fair Play Cup Sponsored by Sage Security trophy following a penalty shootout win against RF Saints at Walsham-le-Willows FC (8458592)

Brandon Town booked their place in the final of the Premier Logos Floodlit Cup by beating Lakenheath 2-0 with two very late goals from substitute Oliver Farthing. They will meet the winners of the tie between Gym and Mellis.

In the league, Moreton Hall Ferals defeated Howards 3-0 (Newdick, Glover, Frost-Palmer) to confirm a third-place finish in Division One in what is the young side’s first season since promotion.

Another promoted side, Horringer (4th), finished their league campaign with a good 3-2 win over Mellis, with goals from the league’s top scorer Shaun Avis, Mike Defew and Archie Watson.

Moreton Hall Youth 96 got the point they needed to secure the Division Two title with a 2-2 draw with Occold.

Wetherden finished second after Ixworth gave them the points while Pakenham moved up to sixth with a 2-0 win over Coldham Hall.

In Divison Three Elmswell Youth leapfrogged Eye Saints with a closely contested 3-2 away win.

Chedburgh finished their Division Four season with a 2-1 win over Elmswell.

On the scoresheet for Chedburgh was Jonathon Marwood and Callum Paxton, while replying for Elmswell was Liam Swann.