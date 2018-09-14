Bury not taking any side for granted ahead of home clash with Guernsey

TOP SCORER: Cam Ritchie, who was sin-binned during last Saturday’s 39-27 win at Old Albanians, has scored 27 points in Bury’s first two games of the season (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Jon Curry insists Bury St Edmunds will not be taking any team for granted as they look to record their first home win of the season this weekend.

The Wolfpack claimed their first victory of the 2018/19 campaign last Saturday, with a 39-27 triumph away at former Bury boss Gavin Hogg’s Old Albanians.

And ahead of hosting newly-promoted Guernsey at The GK IPA Haberden tomorrow (1.30pm), Bury’s director of rugby Curry says his side’s approach will not be changing regardless of the opposition.

“We’ll always go into each game with no different approach,” he said. “Game to game we’re up against quality opposition every week and every team can beat anyone in this league.

“As soon as you start taking other teams for granted, that’s when you can come unstuck.

“I don’t know too much about Guernsey. I know they got promoted last season, so I’ll be watching their games this week.

“We’re not focusing too much on who we’re playing. Our focus right now is on ourselves and for us to get better, before we start worrying about anyone else.”

After losing 45-37 to Henley Hawks in their home season-opener, Curry took the Wolfpack to Hertfordshire last weekend to face Old Albanians, and reacquaint themselves with former Bury coach Hogg, who is the head coach of the St Albans side.

The hosts, who dropped back down after finishing second from bottom in National League One last season, had started their campaign with a 59-5 opening-day thrashing of Guernsey.

But the Wolfpack were only ever within a converted try of OAs in a clash which saw the lead change hands on no fewer than six occasions, before tries from Jaid Wiltshire and Mark Kohler in the final 20 minutes secured the victory for the visitors.

A couple of Cam Ritchie penalties had seen Bury almost cancel out the home side’s opening try, before OAs converted a penalty to move 10-6 in front.

Bury notched their first try when second row Will Scholes went over in the corner, following an excellent run from influential captain Ollie Watson, with Ritchie converting from way out wide.

Alex Noot then scored in the corner to put OAs back in the ascendancy, before Bury had the final say in the first half with Kohler scoring the first of his two tries, receiving a pass from Ben Leng and surging to the Old Albanians line. The Bury centre converted his own try to give the Wolfpack a narrow 20-17 lead at the break.

The two sides traded tries inside the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Leng countering Jamie Townsend’s score, before a penalty for the hosts left the score at 27-27 heading into the final 20 minutes.

Bury finished strongly as Wiltshire intercepted an Old Albanians pass on half way and sprinting clear to score in the corner on 62 minutes, before Kohler scored the visitors’ fifth try moments later to hand Curry’s charges an advantage they would not relinquish.

“I thought the boys played well,” Curry said. “They put right some of the things which we did wrong the previous week and we got the result.

“I’m pleased with how Cam has started the season (27 points in two games), but there are aspects of his game which he needs to address.

“Ollie Watson, as a player and a captain, has been outstanding in the first two games.

“Mark Kohler has been a leader as well and has also been outstanding. He’s another one who has caught the eye so far.”