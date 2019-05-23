Bury Town manager Ben Chenery is confident that he has added an extra dimension to his squad with the capture of Jarid Robson.

The midfielder became the Blues’ first addition of the summer earlier this week, joining from neighbouring Mildenhall Town.

Robson arrives at the Denny Bros Stadium with a reputation of being a midfielder who possesses an eye for goal, having scored 24 times for Haverhill Borough during their Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion-winning term of 2016/17.

A further nine goals followed during an injury-hit 2017/18 season in the Premier Division, and while Mildenhall Town finished bottom of the Bostik League North Division last term, he still managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in all competitions.

Mildenhall Town player Jarid Robson Picture Mark Westley. (10893859)

He links up with a squad that already contains a wealth of midfield options, but Chenery believes Robson will provide something different.

“We do our due diligence on players and it was clear quite quickly Jarid would be a good signing for us,” he said.

“I cannot always watch games because we are playing at the same time, but we send people we trust to watch players and the reports on Jarid were good.

“He had a good goal return last season for a side that finished bottom and with that ability he gives us a different dimension.

“When we analysed our games from last season it was clear we need to get more people in the box when we are attacking and Jarid will do that. We have players that will sit in front of the back four, others that want to drop deeper and get on the ball and players like Jake Chambers-Shaw who will look to beat a man or two.

Football Bury Town FC v AFC Sudbury Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture Mark Westley. (10894071)

“We needed someone who did not want to get too involved in all of that and focused more on getting goals and playing that final pass. Jarid will do that and I am sure he will become a real asset.”

With regards to further incomings, unlike 12 months ago Chenery is not anticipating a raft of fresh faces.

Eight new players – including Ryan Horne, Ryan Stafford and Jake Chambers-Shaw – were recruited ahead of last season getting under way, but it will be a much smaller number this time around, with the onus on having a ‘game changer’ or two available on the bench.

“Over the course of a season you are always going to get injuries, suspensions and players losing a bit of form,” said Chenery.

“When that happens, that is when you want to look at the bench and know you have some players that will change a game for you.

“No disrespect to the lads we had on the bench last season because they made good impacts, but at times we were thin on the ground.

“If you have good players on the bench it keeps every one on their toes and creates healthy competition.

“We will not be bringing in eight again though. Right now it will probably be around three new signings coming in.

“I have got the new midfielder, now we are looking at a defender and a forward.

“There will be plenty coming in on trial over the summer. I have had a lot of people getting in touch to express an interest, which shows there is a good buzz about the place.”

A full list of names is set to be released in due course, but Chenery has also confirmed that the majority of last term’s squad have committed themselves to the club for another Bostik League North Division campaign.

* Meanwhile, the club is yet to reveal its pre-season friendly fixtures, but two opposition teams have announced games with the Blues.

They will travel to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Debenham LC on July 6, before heading to Premier Division outfit Newmarket Town on July 12.

* Last weekend saw the Football Association release the 20 teams that will make up the Bostik League North Division next term, which revealed that Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions Histon and Cambridge City (sideways move from Evo-Stik League Southern Division One Central) have been added to Bury’s league.

Essex Senior League champions Hullbridge Sports have also been included.