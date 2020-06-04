We can reveal a former Leicester Tigers and Bedford Blues prop who has represented England Students is among three new signings Bury St Edmunds have made ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Coming off the back of the signature of the Premiership’s leading try scorer Tom Varndell, head coach Nick Wakley describes the addition of Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, from National League 1 Chinnor, as another transfer coup for the club.

Since coming through Leicester Tigers’ academy, having made two Anglo-Welsh appearances for their first XV, the 30-year-old will join the Wolfpack with six seasons in the Championship, across Ealing Trailfinders and Bedford Blues, behind him.

New Bury St Edmunds signing Camilo Parilli-Ocampo in action for Bedford BluesPicture: Bedford Blues (35968479)

The London-born player, who has Venezuelan, Italian and Colombian heritage from his parents, will arrive in Suffolk following a single campaign with Oxfordshire side Chinnor, where he was also the club’s sponsorship manager.

Parilli-Ocampo was a former team-mate of Bury’s player-coach Ben Cooper, which Wakley revealed was key to getting his signature. And weighing in at a reported 142kg (22st 5lbs), the loosehead prop is set to add some serious power to Bury’s pack.

“Big credit goes to Ben as his relationship got us over the line there,” said Wakley.

New Bury St Edmunds signing Camilo Parilli-Ocampo pictured at his last club, Chinnor (35971669)

“It is a big coup for us. We have a lot of strength now in terms of that front row and we are looking to make it a set-piece to be feared.”

He added: “He is in the twilight of his career but from my conversations with him the fire is still burning and he is wanting to be a part of our mission and goal for the end of the season.”

Also joining The Wolfpack are two exciting young talents; teenage lock Fred Betteridge, on a season-long loan from Championship Coventry, and Italian-based full-back or fly-half George Reeves.

Of Betteridge, Wakley said: “I have had eyes on Fred for a couple of years.

New Bury St Edmunds signing George Reeve pictured at his last club CUS Ad Majora (35971674)

“He came to a few training sessions just before Covid struck and we were looking to play him before the end of the season.

“He is an exciting one for us to get back involved. He is a mobile back-rower and he has a good frame for a youngster.”

Reeves is a 22-year-old British passport holder who has been playing for Italian Torino side CUS Ad Maiora.

“We had a connection out in Italy and this guy is young and wants to test himself in the English leagues,” said Wakley.

“I was impressed with what I saw on his footage and I have had some very good feedback on his attitude. And when I rang him his English was very good which was important.”

Wakley said he was looking forward to working with all the new players and that he hoped to be able to announce more new additions in the coming weeks.

