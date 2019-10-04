As Bury Town bid to take one of only two unbeaten records left in their league into an eighth match, manager Ben Chenery says their flying start has not taken him by surprise.

Following a pleasing reverse of their recent national cup results, winning 3-1 at Lincoln United on Saturday to set up an away clash at Soham Town Rangers in the Buildbase FA Trophy next weekend, their attention briefly turns back to league action.

Tilbury visit the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow (3pm) with the Blues just a point off the top of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division, with leaders Maldon & Tiptree having played a game less.

“It is another tough game,” manager Chenery said of 13th-placed Tilbury’s visit.

“We are unbeaten in the league and it is important we try and keep that going as long as we can.

“On the flip side, teams are going to want to go out there and knock us off our perch, so we have to be on our guard and not get carried away.”

Asked if he had been surprised at just how well his side had started the campaign,having signed no less than nine players over the close season, he said: “With the way the players approach their football and training it does not surprise me.

“I have taken a long time here to get the right people into the football club.

“It has pleased me with how well we have started but not surprised me.

“Going to Canvey and winning 2-0 and then coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Dereham Town; these are not easy places to go and it has been really pleasing.

“I am only as good as the team I have and they have been exceptional, so huge credit to them.”

At Lincoln, Bury’s coach arrived just 50 minutes before kick-off, but this did not hamper their start to the game as Cemal Ramadan converted Olly Hughes’ cross from close-range to give them a lead within three minutes.

It was Hughes himself who doubled their advantage in the 24th minute, sliding home Ryan Jolland’s cross, but a long-range deflected shot saw the hosts go into the interval at 2-1 down.

Bury continued to make chances thereafter and controversially had a goal ruled out on the hour mark before they killed off the tie in the 81st minute with Jarid Robson sliding in under the goalkeeper following a free-kick.

Chenery said: “I was very proud of the players, it was a long journey for them against unfamiliar opposition who we have never played before. But they all did their jobs and the supporters who travelled the long distance were rewarded with a good performance and result.”

Ollie Fenn (ankle) and Taylor Hastings (abdomen) remain sidelined ahead of the weekend while fellow defender Sam Nunn is still yet to make a first-team appearance since joining on loan from Stowmarket. He limped off in an under-23s match with a tight calf muscle that has yet to fully settle down.