Ben Seabrook admits Bury St Edmunds’ recent rain call-offs does put them at a disadvantage heading into tomorrow’s derby at champions Sudbury (11am).

But the former Burwell & Exning player, who will be Bury’s stand-in captain in Sean Park’s absence again this weekend, feels there is very little he will want to change in how the side have been playing in order to pull off a shock victory.

Sudbury, the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League winners for the past two seasons, find themselves just two places above their west Suffolk rivals in third spot. But back-to-back abandoned matches for Bury, including Saturday’s home game with Frinton-on-Sea without a ball being bowled, have seen the Talbots take advantage to build up a 43-point gap between the sides.

CRICKET - Bury St Edmunds (Bowling) v Horsford..Pictured: George Loyd...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (12566558)

Sudbury were able to dodge the showers long enough to rack up a five-wicket victory at Saffron Walden ahead of taking 16 points from their trip to current leaders Swardeston on Saturday.

Seabrook said it has been a frustrating few weeks for his Bury side but they will be ready for the challenge ahead at Friars Street tomorrow (11am) as they look to reverse some recent poor form in the derbies with them.

“It has definitely been frustrating,” he said. “We came off the back of a decent win against (Vauxhall) Mallards a couple of weeks ago and have had a couple of weeks of no cricket which is not great for those guys who are only playing once a week.”

Asked if training will have been different in the circumstances, he replied: “Everyone has their own different processes. Some will have wanted to pick up the bat a bit more than usual in training.

“A few young lads will have been playing a lot of cricket in the week anyway.

“Off the back of these couple of weeks we will be trying to get everyone together a bit earlier and train a bit harder on the day before we get started to get everyone ready and make sure we are all on the same page again.”

Despite Sudbury’s recent strangehold on the division, Seabrook says Bury will not be fearing the opposition this weekend, and certainly will not be writing off the chance of recording a win.

“We know they are champions but this year they have lost a couple of games themselves and no-one is unbeatable in this league this year,” he said.

“We go into it full of confidence and know what we can do on the day.

“The local rivalry means there will be an extra bit of motivation to go out and get us on another good run.”

Seabrook, who welcomes back left-arm fast-medium bowler George Loyd to Bury’s attack following a hamstring injury, re-iterated breaking into the top four is an achievable target this season, having fought relegation battles in recent years.

“It would be nice to push for that top four and it is important to win those games against the teams about and around us.

“It is important for us to put down a marker with this one as there is a bit of a gap at the moment. But things can change and we believe we can break into that top four and push on.”