Bury look to take advantage of free hit at title-favourite Rams

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Barnes..Pictured: One of the many stoppages for injuries in the match....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337426)

An injury-hit Bury St Edmunds effectively have a free swing as they look to rack up their fourth straight win at Redingensians Rams tomorrow (2.30pm), according to director of rugby Jon Curry.

The Wolfpack have been licking their wounds this week after Saturday’s 22-12 home win over Barnes left them with a lengthy injury list.

Influential forward pairing Yasin Browne and captain Ollie Watson both ended up in A&E with facial injuries before the final whistle, while there were several other injury casualties.

It has left Curry stretched in some areas of the pitch ahead of the trip to Berkshire this weekend, but he will not be making any excuses and says they will be looking forward to testing themselves against a title favourite.

“It is not daunting at all. It is exciting,” he said.

“There is no pressure on us at all. We have just got to go down there and play to our potential.

“And we have just got to get our players that are injured back on the paddock for the weekend, that is it. Job done and it will be a bit of fun.”

The centres is one area that will be boosted with key men Mark Kohler (unavailable) and Ben Leng (dead leg) both back after missing the Barnes match.

Curry had gone into that contest having focused on improving his side’s defensive play, having not conceded less than 26 points across their three opening matches.

But despite only shipping 12 points, a try in each half, he felt there was much to improve on still.

“It was a very good win but it was frustrating. If it had been a school report it would have been 4/10, could have done better,” he said.

“I have to temper that with the fact we lost our captain, our vice-captain, we were short of several players and lost a lot of players in the game through injury.

“All those things were unsettling, but there was still one or two things which were frustrating about the day.

“No, 12 points conceded is a lot less than before, (but) certainly one of those tries they should not have been anywhere near scoring.

“We gave a double penalty away and we had talked about not doing that, which was mildly frustrating to say the least.”

Corey Button came into the team at 12 for his debut, having signed from Ipswich, while Will Scholes (shoulder) and Leng were forced out with injuries.

Bury looked to be heading into the break locked at 7-7, following Callum Torpey’s driving lineout effort in the 10th minute which was replied to by Joshua Davies’ smart run and dive six minutes from time as the visitors took control.

But on the stroke of half-time the Wolpack came up with a converted try, with Finlay Sharp breaking through to ease the pressure on the scoreboard, Cameron Ritchie adding the extras.

The second half was just as hard to watch with the many stoppages and, sensing a close contest, the hosts opted to kick for 17-7 from near the halfway line soon after play resumed, Ritchie getting his length right before receiving a yellow card soon after.

Bury survived the 10 minutes before Barnes saw two tries ruled out by the officials before they finally got their score, crucially unconverted, through the forwards’ pressure to peg things back to 17-12.

Bury kept their heads, though, and Tui Uru spun away from a late scrum to dive over for a third try of the match, which went unconverted, to leave the score at 22-12 and see the Wolfpack record a trio of wins.