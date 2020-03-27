Bury Town loanee goalkeeper Daniel Barden has been rewarded for his season with the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division club with a new two-year contract at Norwich City.

The former Arsenal scholar, who has represented Wales at under-19 level throughout this season, has signed a new deal tying him to Carrow Road until June 30, 2022.

Barden joined Bury in pre-season and played in the majority of the Blues' matches in 2019/20, before the FA called time on the season in an announcement put out yesterday afternoon. He had just made his first appearance back since a knee injury.

Bury Town goalkeeper Daniel Barden on his home debut against King's Lynn TownPicture: Neil Dady (Bury Town FC) (32527008)

"It's brilliant to sign a new contract with the club. It's been a really good year for me," he said, speaking to canaries.co.uk.

"What's going on now is a big shame, but I felt like I ended last year in a really goof way, and I'm so excited to get going.

"I think Norwich is the best club for me, everything from training to the games is just what I need."

HISTON: Football - Cambridge City v Bury Town.Cambridge City Football Club, Bridge Rd, Impington, Cambridge Daniel Barden saves for Bury. Picture by Mark Westley. (25718807)

He was also keen to pay tribute to those at Ram Meadow though who have played a big part in his development this season.

"Bury has been massive for me. I think the loan has worked really well, getting me the experience I need in men's football has been good.

"Bury's feedback to myself and Norwich has been so educating, I've just really enjoyed it here. Exposure to men's football for me is huge."

He added of his experience in the Isthmian League: "Going from academy football was massive.

"I've never played non-league; I've always been in the academy system since I was eight or nine.

"This is my first taste of playing against 20-30-year-olds, some of which are ex-pros.

"It's massive learning that difference in the level between academy and men's football. The results are huge and there's a bit more on the line.

"I've played about 30 games this season, I think, which is crazy for my development."

