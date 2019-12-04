On Saturday they were making their senior football debuts on loan to Bury Town but tonight both Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith were handed their first professional appearances for Ipswich Town's first team.

The pair played their part in helping Paul Lambert's side reach the last 16 of the Leasing.com EFL Trophy with a penalty shootout victory at Peterborough United, following a 1-1 draw.

Henderson, who hails from Boxford, near Sudbury, made his full debut at centre-back alongside captain Cole Skuse in the second round tie - the first knockout stage of the competition which ends with a showpiece final at Wembley.

Bury St Edmunds' Tommy Smith, who plays at left-back, was named on the bench but came on at half-time to replace Skuse.

Tommy Smith makes his debut for Bury Town against Coggeshall Town following his loan experience move from Ipswich TownPicture: Neil Dady (23216929)

The 18-year-old defenders joined the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division leaders to help cover injuries ahead of the 1-1 home draw with Coggeshall Town, with both playing the full 90 minutes.

Ipswich also named Bury St Edmunds' Brett McGavin, a former Bury Town loan player, in the starting line-up at London Road.

It was visitors Town who took the lead against the run of play through Idris El Mizouni's 23rd minute close-range finish after James Norwood's initial shot was spilled.

But Peterborough's Ricky-Jade Jones levelled things up 10 minutes later with a low effort.

There were no further goals meaning the tie went straight to penalties.

Despite McGavin not converting his penalty the sides could not be separated and went to sudden death before Adam Przybek saved Frankie Kent's penalty and Barry Cotter held his nerve to win the shootout for Ipswich 6-5.

Reflecting on the performance of Henderson, former Town player Darren Ambrose, who was co-commentating for BBC Radio Suffolk, said he had done well, despite a shaky start.

"For the first 15 minutes he was nervous and started a bit sloppy but it was his debut.

"Congratulations to him."

He added: "Well done to Tommy Smith who came on and made his debut as well.

"All three debutants did very well."

* For an interview with Tommy Smith see Friday's Bury Free Press print edition.

Read more Football