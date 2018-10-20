Bury ladies’ sides make a clean sweep in East Women’s League

HOCKEY - Bury St Edmunds Ladies I v Norwich City Ladies II....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4891183)

The Bury St Edmunds Hockey Club ladies’ section continued their good run with another full set of wins at the weekend – all convincing ones.

In Ladies’ firsts made it three wins from their opening four matches in East Women’s League Division 2NE with a 4-1 victory at Yarmouth I.

After controlling the game without reward in the first half, they scored twice in quick succession early in the second period through Millie Collins and Mazz Chapman.

Bury continued to pressure the Great Yarmouth defence and added two more through Collins and Izzy Gingell – her first for the club.

A series of Yarmouth short corners brought some great stops from Maddie Stuart, but finally Yarmouth made one count for a consolation.

The seconds continued their strong start to the season with a crushing 7-0 victory over a youthful Haverhill side to make it four wins from four in Division 3NW.

Haverhill never gave up as Bury controlled the match throughout but they were no match for the powerful hosts who scored at regular intervals to go in 3-0 up at the break.

This continued through the second half; the performance being capped by a flabbergasting second-team debut from 13-year-old Frankie Konrath.

The goals were shared between Sophie Robins, Sharon Holton, Mel Bushell, Julie Grayling and a Becky Guy hat-trick.

The Ladies IV returned to winning ways with a fantastic 7-1 win over Cambridge South IV in Division 5NW(S).

Bury started strongly and converted this pressure into a 3-0 half-time lead. Despite conceding a goal early in the second half, Bury continued to push forward, largely through Lottie Cornwall, and grabbed four more goals. The goals were shared by Nina Dahl, Arden Ridge and Kathryn Mitchell.

HOCKEY - Bury St Edmunds V v Bury St Edmunds VI...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4775099)

For the men, the first team won 3-1 against Pelicans I in East Men’s League Division 2N.

Mikey Thompson scuffed a shot over the goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

Owen Grisby then scored a deflection and George Bedford another to lead 3-0 at half-time.

Pelicans pushed hard in the second half and nicked a late goal but it wasn’t enough.

Bury II had a tough trip to the Norwich Dragons who scored a goal in each half to take three points, this taking them above Bury in Division 3NE.

Bury III travelled down the A14 to face Ipswich III and were toppled 5-2 by their hosts in Division 4NW(S).

Chairman Tim Thompson struck late on to seal a 3-2 victory for Bury IV in Division 5NE at home to Pelicans III.

After a goalless first half Bury were undone on the break as they fell 2-0 behind before a spirited fightback saw Thompson and Chris Newman both find the net to get them level. It was then over to Thompson to convert what proved to be the winner.

In the first of several inter-club derbies this season, honours were shared 1-1 between the Bury Men’s V and VI teams in Division 6NE.

The game was played in great spirit, as befits the club, and after a cagey first half the score remained at 0-0.

The fifth team took the lead straight after the break through Will Riddleston but Marcus Skillern levelled the score within 10 minutes.

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds Men’s VII’s quest for a league point continues after being defeated 5-1 by Ipswich Cranes I, also in Division 6NE(S).

The young side battled hard, their goal coming from a Will Simmons penalty flick.

Players of the week: Jake Charles, Dan Gospel, Tim Thompson, Will Simmons, Millie Collins, Frankie Konrath, Kathryn Mitchell.