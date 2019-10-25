Bury Town manager Ben Chenery says his squad are not going to fall into the trap of getting carried away after hitting the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division summit.

The Blues took full advantage of Maldon & Tiptree being in FA Cup action on Saturday with the 2-1 victory at Felixstowe & Walton United seeing them go two points clear, albeit having played three games more.

They can hold on to top spot by avoiding the pitfalls of a potential banana skin visit from bottom side Romford to the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

“We made a decision at the start of the season that we want to be in the top five and cement our position and not have to play catch up and we have certainly done that,” said Chenery.

“Being top of the league is nice but there is a long way to go, though I am happy we are progressing nicely with the way we are approaching games and answering the questions they throw up.

“It was good to see us bounce back from the Soham game and we have put ourselves in a good position.

“We have got a tough November coming up though and we are under no illusions how difficult it will be.”

“At the moment I am very pleased with the players. It is down to them and they have bought into my ideas and I am pleased with our progression.”

He believes Romford are ‘better than their league position suggests’, pointing to their 5-1 home success against Histon on Saturday.

“Traditionally they have been a bit of a bogey team for us,” he said.

“People will expect us to win and win well but we have got to make sure we treat it with the respect we give every game.

“They will come to Ram Meadow with no far and nothing to lose and try and turn us over.

“But I am comfortable with the players I have we can get a good result.”

Defender Joe Whight (knee) was due to be assessed at training last night while Chenery said captain Ollie Fenn’s ankle injury had not been healing as they had expected ahead of him having a scan this week.

He confirmed Taylor Hasting is now back in training while Joe Carden is now around a month away from that stage.

On Saturday, full-back Will Gardner converted following a goalmouth scramble from a Jake Chambers-Shaw free-kick in the 23rd minute to put Bury ahead at Felixstowe.

The visitors had further chances to make their superiority count before, from another Chambers-Shaw free-kick in the 74th minute, Olly Hughes’ deft header looped in.

Bury gave away a cheap penalty in the 94th minute which former Blue Armani Schaar dispatched at the second attempt after Daniel Barden’s initial save.

“We were really comfortable,” said Chenery.

“It was a game I could stand back and watch and really enjoy what we were serving up on the day.

“To beat Felixstowe three times in a row is no mean feat regardless of what there are going through.”

He was also left thoroughly pleased with a rotated side on Tuesday seeing off Coggeshall Town 3-0 at home in the Velocity Trophy to keep their chances of claiming the only qualification spot from Group 1 alive with two games to play.

A first-half brace from Emmanuel Machaya, the first a perfect Panenka penalty, was added to by Ipswich Town loannee Collin Oppong just after the break.