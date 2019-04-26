Bury come from behind to claim thrilling derby win

Having pulled the strings to great effect as Bury Town threatened to run riot in the west Suffolk A134 derby at Sudbury on Monday, there was some poetic justice as Jake Chambers-Shaw wheeled away to celebrate his stoppage-time winner.

Although AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley claimed afterwards he felt his side’s comeback from 2-0 down at half-time to lead 3-2, before eventually losing 4-3, deserved something from the game, few would have denied Bury were the better team.

The last-gasp strike, which followed on from first-half goals from Emmanuel Machaya and Tanner Call, before a pair of Paul Hayes penalties and a deflected Tyler French header, saw the Blues enact revenge on their fiercest rivals.

New Year’s Day’s reverse fixture had inflicted plenty of pain on the Bury players and supporters with Sudbury beating them 3-2 to jump above them into sixth place.

But revenge was sweet for Bury and their travelling army, swelling the crowd to more than 500, at the King’s Marsh Stadium as their fifth straight win not only replied to that January derby defeat but also sealed them sixth place in the Bostik League North Division with one game to go. It left Sudbury, who had been one of their rivals for sixth in recent weeks, down in 10th place.

Manager Ben Chenery said he never doubted his players’ ability to ensure their first-half work was not unrewarded come full-time.

“In all honesty at half-time we should have been out of sight. We were far superior,” he said.

“I said to the players at half-time you need to be ruthless.

“It didn’t happen for us. I made them aware of the possibility that Sudbury would need to come out and show some fight and get back into the game, and they certainly did that. We found ourselves 3-2 behind.

“But I will always back my players. The courage they displayed and the bravery.

“I felt we had it in us. There were tired legs and it was the same team that has been playing for the last three or four games. We had had one day less rest than the opposition, so I felt we could tire in the last 10 minutes, but I felt we were great.

“Of course we would love to win 3-0 or 4-0 comfortably, but derby games are never like that.”

He added: “Credit to the players. The players have earned that and that is one for the fans as well.

“I wanted to make sure that we were the best of the rest.

“The top five have got great resources in this league and it is important that Bury Town Football Club make a statement that we want to be pushing to be in that top five.”

Both teams went into the match with drastically different form with Bury having racked up a fourth straight win with Saturday’s 4-2 home win against Grays Athletic (Fenn 31’, Chambers-Shaw 58’, Machaya 73’, 75’) while Sudbury had lost their last four, including a 6-0 thrashing at Aveley on Good Friday.

Although it was the hosts who made the early running, it was the unchanged visitors who broke the deadlock. A swift counter started by Chambers-Shaw saw his shot parried out before Machaya’s angled effort deflected in off the goalkeeper.

Paul Walker did well to push a fierce Olly Hughes effort round his post soon after while Hayes fired over the angle up the other end.

But it was a rare sight of goal for the hosts as Bury’s midfielders were given too much space to drive forward.

Walker pulled off an outstanding reaction save to keep out a Hughes header from one of the visitors’ many corners.

But after Ollie Fenn’s through-ball put Tanner Call in between the central defenders, the re-crowned Supporters’ Player of The Year could only push his fierce shot up into his net.

Walker made another flying save before the half was out to deny Hughes extending Bury’s lead further.

It looked like the second half was going to pan out the same but Sudbury took their lifeline in the 52nd minute with Hayes firing a penalty beyond Tibbles’ reach after Ross Crane went down under Fenn’s challenge in the 52nd minute, following a one-two.

Morsley brought on French and Daryl Coakley to move from a 4-4-2 diamond to wing backs, which seemed to have a positive impact, despite Crane having to hack a Machaya effort off the line.

Callum Harrison was denied by Tibbles before Ryan Jolland’s shove on Hayes gave the latter a second penalty from which he provided the equaliser.

A 70th-minute header from a corner from French, deflecting in via Hughes, put AFC ahead.

But Hughes swung the momentum back in the 86th minute by rising above Billy Holland from a Ryan Jolland free-kick with his downward header beating Walker.

Harrison forced another save before the last twist in the tale saw Hughes’ patient play on the corner of the box set up the winner with Call back-heeling the cross into the path of Chambers-Shaw, whose fierce effort Walker could not keep out.

Bury Town: Tibbles 7, Stafford 7, Jolland 6, Fenn 6, White 6, Clements 7, Horne 7, Machaya 8, Hughes 8, CHAMBERS SHAW 9, Call 7. Unused subs: Brown, Cook, Kennedy, Ince. Attendance: 564

l Bury conclude their campaign at home to Heybridge Swifts tomorrow (3pm), a side destined to finish one place above them.