Nick Wakley has a warning for his National League 2 South side ahead of their visit from Taunton Titans this weekend: Buck up or risk a thrashing.

The head coach was reacting to Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club’s ‘frustrating’ 21-14 away loss to Dings Crusaders (10th) last Saturday, advising that their opposition this weekend would be ‘much tougher’.

The Wolfpack were on the end of a 50-0 ‘drubbing’ in the away fixture to Titans on October 27 and Wakley is keen to avoid a similar scoreline at the GK IPA Haberden on Saturday (3pm) but knows his side will need to improve their performance to do so.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Old Redcliffians..Pictured: Head Coach Nick Wakley...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (7171985)

“It was the most frustrating game at Dings,” he said. “I let rip at them afterwards because they had put a fantastic shift in the week earlier against a side I think are better (Old Redcliffians).

“It left me questioning their commitment a bit, they just didn’t show up.

“So the message is pretty simple: if they go into the Titans game with the same attitude, they will be on the end of another 50-0 drubbing or worse, it’s up to them.

“Hopefully they are still hurting from the result and want to see them go for it and get a bit of payback. If they attack the game with the same attitude as they showed when the Rams visited, they can be proud, whatever the result.”

He said he had had to adapt his own attitude, with the realisation of how young his talented squad are.

“They’re still learning the game and particularly game management,” he said. “It’s something I have had to take note of, they make mistakes and have to learn from then.

“So what I’m really looking for is a big reaction to a loss last time out.”

Dings scored first with a penalty kick before their centre ran through tackles to dot down in the corner, as Bury struggled to get going.

Jack Harvey managed to bring the visitors back on terms with a score shortly before the break, which Jack Johnson did well to convert for an 8-7 half-time score.

An early penalty kick stretched Dings’ lead before they went over for a second try, again converted for an 18-7 scoreboard.

Ding’s kicker scored another three-point penalty to make it 21-7 with just over 10 minutes to go.

But Bury suddenly found another gear and flanker Ollie Walker went over for a converted try to suddenly leave it as a one score game – but time ultimately ran out and they were only able to secure a losing bonus point for their efforts.