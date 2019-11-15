Bury boys make their Ipswich Town debuts

There are two Blues-supporting households in Bury St Edmunds where Ipswich Town’s cup game at Colchester United will forever hold cherished memories, despite the higher-league side’s humbling defeat.

The professional debuts of Brett McGavin and Liam Gibbs, both former Bury schoolboys, at the JobServe Community Stadium on Tuesday was a source of great pride for their families, as well as the communities they grew up in.

Former Hardwick Middle and King Edward VI School pupil McGavin started the match to follow in the footsteps of his father Steve, a former Bury Town player who played professionally for clubs including Colchester United and Wycombe Wanderers.

Brett McGavin on his Ipswich Town debut at Colchester United in the EFL TrophyPicture: Ross Halls (21620175)

The 18-year-old central midfielder’s performance in the 1-0 Leasing.com Trophy Southern Section Group A defeat drew high praise from former Town player Darren Ambrose during his co-commentary for BBC Radio Suffolk.

Manager Paul Lambert followed suit post-match, saying of the player who had a loan spell with fellow Bury-raised talent Jack Lankester in 2017/18: “I thought he did great.”

Former Town midfielder Simon Milton Tweeted: “Very solid, never gave the ball away and maintained his position all night.”

Liam Gibbs came off the bench to make his Ipswich Town debut at Colchester United in the EFL TrophyPicture: Ross Halls (21620188)

Attacking midifelder Gibbs, who only sat his GCSEs at County Upper School in the summer, was one of two 16-year-olds brought on for a taste of the action in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s EFL Trophy defeat.

Father Robert said his son, who has been with Ipswich since being picked up after playing for Bury Town at under-9 level, will not be getting carried away though.

“Liam was so honoured to get his debut for Ipswich first team last night but knows that on Saturday he has to try and earn a place in the under-18 starting line-up for their FA Youth Cup match against Exeter at Portman Road,” he said.

“Liam sees every match as important as the next, whether that’s with the under-18s or indeed the first team.

“He knows it’s a very tough career but one he strives to achieve.”

He added: “Every experience gained is another little step towards the ultimate goal.”

l Ex-King Edward VI School pupil Jack Lankester is now not expected to play for Ipswich again this season. The 19-year-old underwent surgery on a second back stress fracture in August following breaking down in a pre-season match in Germany on his return from the first one.

It was initially said he would be out of action until early in the new year, but fitness coach Jim Henry recently reported at the supporters’ club AGM he is now unlikely to feature until next season.