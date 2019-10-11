Bury Town may have an unbeaten streak over Soham Town Rangers that stretches 14 years, but manager Ben Chenery is cautious of a ‘much better’ side ahead of this weekend’s FA Trophy clash.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North teams are set to lock horns at Julius Martin Lane tomorrow (3pm) in the Preliminary Round of the competition.

The history books will certainly favour the visitors from Suffolk, who have lost none of the last 15 meetings between the two in all competitions.

FA Trophy general view with Wembley background. Picture: FA (18968650)

In fact, the Greens last trumped the Blues back in November 2005 when goals from Rob Allis, Stephen Bugg and Andy Furnell sealed a 3-1 win at Ram Meadow.

But Chenery was keen to emphasise their hosts’ improved fortunes this term, which sees them sit in a mid-table 12th in the league.

He said: “It’s a winnable game of course and we have a very good record against them, but they are a much better side than they were last year and have some qualities we will need to be mindful of.

FOOTBALL - Soham Town Rangers v Bury Town..Pictured: Ollie Fenn scores for Bury Town...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (18968400)

“I’ve watched them and they’re a better team and they will love that they’re hosts of the local derby.

“They’re getting forward, they’re scoring goals and they’re causing teams problems, so I think it could be a really good game and a really good cup tie.

“But I’m just confident with the team I have in there and that we have been getting the run of the green at the moment – we’re looking forward to it.

“There’s a few fronts we’re attacking on at the moment, with a top five target in the league and the Trophy and Suffolk Premier Cup, but I just feel the squad this season is good enough to cope with that load.

Football Bury Town FC v AFC Sudbury Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture Mark Westley. (18968259)

“But cup games are always difficult challenges, particularly when you are away. I think the pitch will be difficult and I don’t think it’s going to allow us to play a free-flowing brand of football.

“So we will need to adjust to that. I don’t expect to be on the front foot or control possession away to Soham on a difficult pitch so we really need to be prepared to adapt.”

The team are then set to travel to Maldon & Tiptree in a Velocity Trophy group stage match on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

Chenery said he may take the opportunity to give younger players some minutes in that game.

l Former Bury Town loanee Tommy Hughes came on as a substitute for his Ipswich Town first-team debut on Tuesday night.