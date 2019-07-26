Ben Chenery could be set to bolster his Bury Town defence further as they have another look at former Felixstowe & Walton United player Taylor Hastings in tonight’s home friendly with Needham Market (7.45pm).

The 27-year-old centre-back, who previously had a spell on loan at Stowmarket Town, played for the Blues as they ended a three game run of pre-season defeats with a 3-2 victory at the Millfield in the Hadleigh Charity Cup on Tuesday.

He made 35 appearances for Felixstowe as they won promotion as runners-up from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2017/18, while also including Heybridge Swifts, Leiston and Harlow Town – whom he was with last season as they were relegated from the division above Bury’s – among his former clubs.

“He is a centre-half who has moved to the area and I knew about him,” said manager Chenery, who has been looking to fill gaps at the back following the summer departures of Kyran Clements (Braintree Town) and Ian Miller (Walsham-le-Willows).

Joe Hood, a right-back or defensive midifelder, who had been with higher-league Needham’s divisional rivals St Neots Town last season and previously with Mildenhall Town, and Karl Saffrey, a centre-back formerley with Walsham-le-Willows, have already both agreed non-contract terms following their trials.

Chenery said of Hood: “He is a good player. He sees a pass and has a good engine to get on as a full-back.

“He can play in front of the back four as a holding midfielder and is the type of player we want here; good legs, good power and an intelligent lad on the pitch.

“He is one we are very pleased with and is a good addition.”

Speaking about bringing Saffrey up to a higher level, he said: “Karl Safferey will be signing for us as well. There is a player in there. I think he is only 21.

“He is fully committed: heads it, tackles and he is a leader, I need that in my team.”

Fellow trialits, ex-Lowestoft Town forward Cruise Nyadzayo and former Colchester United academy central midfielder Max Maughan, are both still being watched.

Meanwhile, first-choice strike pairing Olly Hughes – who as reported last week is playing through the pain barrier with an as-yet-undiagnosed injury in his groin – and Cemal Ramandan – who has been recovering from groin reconstruction surgery – both made their first appearances of pre-season on Saturday. The duo both played the opening 45 minutes of the 3-0 home defeat to National League Braintree Town.

Hughes also played 45 minutes at Hadleigh as he looks to keep himself fit while his problem is investigated further.

Ramadan opened his pre-season account with an early close-range finish at lower-league Hadleigh, but he was taken off soon after as a precautionary measure as he builds back up to fitness following surgery. Jake Chambers-Shaw and Emmanuel Machaya scored the other goals for the Blues.

Bury host a young Leyton Orient XI on Tuesday (7.45pm) in the penultimate pre-season friendly, with Crane Sports to visit on August 3.