There was no doubt in Ben Chenery’s mind that a 1-1 home draw with Coggeshall Town was a good result.

Bury Town went into Saturday’s first-versus-second BetVictor Isthmian League North Division clash without six first-team players, but boosted by Ipswich Town Under-18s’ defensive duo Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith joining on work experience loans.

Both were thrown straight into the back four in one of the youngest, if not the youngest, sides the club has ever fielded in a league fixture, with six of the 11 under the age of 19.

Football - Bury Town v Coggeshall - Cemal Ramadan celebrates his goal for Bury Town- Picture - Neil Dady. (22981711)

Cemal Ramadan’s close-range finish towards the end of the first half put the depleted leaders in the driving seat to extend their lead at the summit. But Blues boss Chenery was more than happy to accept the point, which kept them top on goal difference, after Robert Harvey converted The Seed Growers’ second-half pressure into a goal mid-way through.

“I think it was a really important point and I think it made a statement that we are resilient,” he said.

“It is important you don’t lose against teams in and around you and it is important you beat the teams beneath you out of that top six.

Tommy Smith makes his debut for Bury Town against Coggeshall Town following his loan experience move from Ipswich TownPicture: Neil Dady (23216929)

“I thought it was a really solid point in testing conditions. I thought we were very good today so I was very pleased.”

In front of a crowd of 435 – the biggest at Step 4 level across the country according to Non League Crowds' Twitter account – the visitors enjoyed some good spells of possession but were unable to trouble Daniel Barden in the Bury goal in the first half.

On a pitch that was quickly cutting up the Blues were limited to just two sights of goal, but converted the first to break the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Football - Bury Town v Coggeshall - Bury Towns Colin Oppong Battles With Coggeshalls Paul Hayes- Picture - Neil Dady. (22981712)

A surging run from Olly Hughes unpicked the lock for teenager Max Maughn to drive into the penalty area and his low cross to the far post dovetailed perfectly with Ramadan’s run for the striker to slide the ball into the net.

A great weaving run from Ross Crane soon after came close to doubling their advantage but an outstretched leg from ‘keeper Ashlee Jones deflected his shot, which in truth lacked power, away.

The visitors, who had gone into the game knowing a win would see them usurp Bury at the top of the standings, signalled their intent at the start of the second period with Tyler Frampton’s shot fizzing just over Barden’s crossbar.

Ramadan lost his footing at the crucial time at the other end while Hughes sent a low cross whizzing through the six-yard box.

Ipswich loannee striker Collin Oppong was denied his first Bury league goal when Jones parried away his fierce effort after quick-thinking from Ryan Jolland to send a free kick behind the defence.

But Coggeshall drew level in the 67th minute when Harvey was presented with the simplest of tap-ins on the line after Ross Wall won a header in the box and saw it come off the inside of the right-hand post.

Barden’s goal began to come under more sustained pressure with the Norwich City loanee going on to show great command of his box from the aerial bombardment.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes Bury were looking dangerous with the injection of pace and power of Cruise Nyadzayo. And after fluffing his first sight of goal, the substitute was only denied an 87th-minute winner by a brave header from Joshua Pollard, with his fierce effort having looked destined for the top corner.

The Seed Growers were not done themselves though and it took a crucial late brave claim in his box from Barden to ensure the Blues saw out stoppage time without an unwanted late ending.

“I felt today we made a huge step forwards in terms of the personnel who have come into the building and the way we stood up to some wily old characters at Coggeshall,” said Chenery. “I am so proud of these players.”

Bury: Barden, Stafford, Smith, Hood, Henderson, Maughn, Crane, Jolland, Hughes, Ramadan, Oppong (Nydazayo 73’). Unused subs: Gardner, Machaya, Cook.

Attendance: 435

Free Press Man of The Match: Joe Hood. Led a new-look back four well.

* Bury make the short trip to Histon tomorrow (3pm) looking to avenge their 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Ram Meadow in August.

“They beat us in the FA Cup here and they are a different set of problems,” said Chenery.

“They have been inconsistent with their results but they are certainly a threat. They are physical and get the ball from back to front quickly and they ask you to deal with that physicality.”

He added: “If we have any aspirations of finishing in the top five and getting promotion we go there and we don’t lose again and we try and win. It will be tough but we are looking forward to it.”

Jake Chamber-Shaw will be back available after his suspension.

