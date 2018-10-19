Bury boss closing in on striker ahead of derby

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Great Wakering Rovers..Pictured: Ben Chenery ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4187623)

Ben Chenery is ‘hopeful’ of providing a boost to his Bury Town squad with the addition of a much-needed striker in time for Saturday’s home derby with Mildenhall Town.

While Dean Greygoose’s visitors (12th) are joint top of the goalscoring charts in the Bostik League North Division this season, with 17 from nine matches, only two teams – both one less – have hit the back of the net fewer times than the Blues (11th), with eight from eight matches.

It is not a fact lost on their manager who has stepped up his search for someone to finish off their chances after that again cost them points in an encouraging display at Heybridge Swifts on Saturday.

Bury lost 2-0 in the end in new boss Julian Dicks’ first home game, but were only trailing 1-0 going into added time, having played 71 minutes with 10 men following a straight red card to captain Ollie Fenn.

“The sending off completely changed the game. All the preparation we had done goes out the window,” said Chenery.

“I thought we were excellent in the second half. We controlled the game and looked good in possession. It is a shame we could not score one.”

Asked if he accepted the red card decision, which means Fenn will start his second three-game ban of the season this weekend, he said: “You can see why the referee came to that decision.

“Ollie felt he was falling on the guy and the player could have moved and the referee felt he had stamped on him.

“But that is football and you have to get on with it. It certainly did come at a difficult time though.”

When pushed on whether a target for the forward he craves, following the summer departure of 32-goal Cemal Ramadan to Leiston, could arrive in time to play a part in the weekend’s derby, he said: “I am hopeful. I am working hard behind the scenes to bring someone in. But it has to be the right one.

“We are talking to people to try and make it happen, and we would like to do it as soon as possible.”

But the Bury boss revealed he will not be getting swept up in derby-fever, or allowing his players to, ahead of Hall’s visit.

“They are a good team and we are a good team,” he said.

“It will be a good game, but it is like all the matches.

“There are a couple of boys who have played for Mildenhall so they will want to impress but it is important we approach it like we did our last four league games, as we have had a nice little run.”