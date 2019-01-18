Bury-based PGALife365 makes waves

Now into their third year, Bury St Edmunds based PGA Golf Professionals Simon Byford (Bury St Edmunds GC) & Adam Trett (The Suffolk GC) continue to make waves on the local golfing landscape with their joint venture –

PGALife365.

Following their growing success, as a social media brand, they are branching out in 2019 to include event planning and golf coaching holidays and they also have individual projects to work on.

Simon Byford & Adam Trett (6570305)

Byford’s is Project Left – he is learning to play golf left handed by going through the process as a golf beginner.

This three-year endeavour will document a unique journey where the end point is unknown.

Trett’s is Project Win – he is honing his golf skills with the aim to pick up a trophy in a PGA event.

Claiming a victory will mean leaving no stone unturned to sharpen his ability to compete at the highest level in the area.

Follow both of their journeys, plus all their product reviews, course vlogs, coaching content and Tall v Small challenges on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Bury St Edmunds GC

David Mackie must be really enjoying his new year golf at Bury GC.

Mackie topped Division One of the club’s first weekend qualifier of 2019 with 42 points on Saturday, January 5, and followed that up with another 42 points to win the first midweek qualifier on Wednesday, January 9.

On Wednesday a birdie on the first hole was negated by a bogey on the second but thereafter he played steady golf, carding just two over on both nines, to beat his handicap by six shots.

Stephen Wyman also returned 42 points but finished in second place on count-back.

Norman Savigar came third with 41 and Nathan McClellon led the way in Division Two with 37 points.

Dave Kerswell and Darren Kent came out on top in the third round of the club’s Winter Goblets competition on Sunday.

Despite the windy conditions they carded 40 points and were just one point ahead of runners-up Paul Ives and Steve Stutters.

Jeremy Tattersall and Simon Cole took third place on countback from Dan Smailes and Jamie Cooper, with both pairs scoring 38 points. Forty pairs took part.

With just one round remaining, Smailes & Cooper lead the Winter Goblets overall with 112 points followed by Tattersall and Cole on 110.

But, with the best three results from four to count, the competition is still wide open. The final round is on Sunday, February 10.

The Suffolk Golf Club

In the penultimate round of the Suffolk’s Midweek Order of Merit league Ron Hazell’s third place finish, last Wednesday, should be good enough to secure him overall 2nd spot in the 13-week series.

Only Dave King can still draw level with Hazell but he would need to win the last round to do so.

The league’s champion was already decided as James Edgar had been uncatchable at the top for a couple of weeks. On a bitterly cold day, new club vice captain, Gordon Markham carded 38 points from his 17-handicap to win the Stableford qualifier followed by John Dale (35pts) and Hazell (34pts).

Adam Hooper-Greenhill, Carl Brinkley, Andrew Thurlbourn & Aubrey Nice at Bury GC third round of the Winter Goblets - photo Chris Boughton (6570309)

Thetford Golf Club

Chris Foulds produced a round of nett 66 to win the first Medal of the new year at Thetford Golf Club on Sunday.

Foulds was cut two strokes after returning 85-19-66 and it could have been a lot better. After birdies at the 2nd and the 13th he went on to play 15 holes in just six-over-par.

He finished 5-7-7, dropping a further seven shots over the last three holes, but still finished four strokes clear of Jon Olpin in Division Two.

The Division One winner was John Baldwin with 81-10-71, one better than Kevin Cooke with Ian Ramsay third on 73, beating Matt Harben and Robert Kingsley on count-back.

Monday’s Seniors’ Stableford at Thetford was won by Paul Huggins with 39pts off his handicap of 15. Huggins finished one ahead of David Sutton (13hcp) and Andy Bloom (9hcp).