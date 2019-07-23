Ipswich Town legends George Burley and Terry Butcher will open Needham Market FC’s new third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch (AGP) and adjoining community building on Saturday (2.30pm), ahead of a free showcase match.

The project has been made possible by a £472,792 grant from the Football Foundation, which is funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government via Sport England. The club also received a £20,000 grant towards the facility from the Premier League, through the FSIF – the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.

The funding has enabled Needham Market, whose men’s first team play in the BetVictor Southern Premier Division Central at Step 3, to provide a facility which will enhance and develop football provision for more than 1,000 people in the local community. The 3G pitch sits alongside a new community facility with changing rooms on the ground floor and a café and multi-function room on the first floor.

Former Ipswich Town player and manager George Burley, second from left, in a publicity shot for Greene King at Portman Road, is set to officially open Needham Market FC's new facilities on Saturday

Gates will open to the public (free of charge) from 2pm with the official ribbon cutting ceremony by Burley and Butcher to take place at 2.30pm. A club showcase game will follow from 3pm with a mix of players from the men's and women's first teams, reserves and academy, with no charge made for entry to the ground.

Needham Market's operations and academy director Robert Peace said: "Needham Market FC can now provide an inclusive facility for the local community that includes a state-of-the-art 3G AGP and a community facility.

"The community facility contains four changing rooms on the ground floor and a community café alongside a multi-function room on the first floor. These two areas are accessible via a lift allowing the whole site to be inclusive to all within the local community.

"The new facility has allowed Needham Market FC and the Academy to enhance the football provision within the

local area.

"Needham Market FC now have female and disability football for the first time and increased the youth

provision. Partner clubs and organisations also make use of the facility ensuring the wider community get the

opportunity to enhance their provision."

He added: "The project was made possible thanks to grants from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, The Football Foundation, Viridor, Buildbase, Babergh District Council & Mid Suffolk District Council and Suffolk Community Foundation."

Since 2000 the Football Foundation Funding Partners’ investment has provided 172 grants worth £7m towards grassroots sports projects worth over £16.2m across the whole of Suffolk County FA region.