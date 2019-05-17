Having put a lot of work in behind the scenes, Bury St Edmunds Bulldogs committee members are set to hear whether their applications to re-enter the National Basketball League (NBL) for the first time in around a decade has been accepted.

Coach Arron MacDonald (right) feels the talent in the area deserves to get a shot in the National Basketball League with Bury St Edmunds Picture: G. Hickey

The club, who proudly identifies themselves as West Suffolk’s longest-running basketball club, having been going for 36 years, have big plans to expand their sides and move them up to a national level of league competition once again.

An expression of interest to enter a girls team at under-14s or under-16s has gone in to Basketball England alongside a boys under-16s and senior men’s application. The NBL spans Levels 2-5 on the pyramid with Bury’s senior side being set to have to start in Division Four South East.

The girls side would be new for the club as they have been running mixed sides in the Anglian Basketball Alliance at U14, U15 and U17 levels. The club have never had a senior men’s side in the NBL – their two sides have been competing across the Suffolk Senior League and the Cambridge League.

Ahead of trials starting for juniors tomorrow at Skyliner Sports Centre (girls current school years 7-10 from 11am to 1pm and boys current years 9-10 from 1pm to 3pm) and next Sunday for the men’s side (3pm to 5pm), head coach Arron MacDonald said he has been overwhelmed with the interest since the announcement went out on social media earlier this month.

“Honestly, I don’t think my phone has stopped going since the moment we shared our plans for the season ahead,” he said.

“It’s been a bit surreal to have sponsors and volunteers approach us – rather than us seeking new opportunities – but it’s been very welcome. We’re now just looking to continue to grow the player base.”

He said he was aware of the club having had one side in the NBL back in the 1980s but said this would be a ‘big step forward’.

The club’s youth section has rocketed from only three remaining members two years ago to more than 100 in the last season, feeding the desire to increase participation and the standard available.

With County Upper School having their own basketball academy with sides in the NBL already, MacDonald said he feels there is room for more than one club in the area.

“We serve West Suffolk and Breckland as well,” he said. “More than 50 people have already signed up to trials, so we are not going out and looking to take other people’s players.

“We think there is plenty of room for another club.”

He said they should hear back on their applications by the start of June and added it was important to stress ahead of their trails that “we’re not looking for the finished article or insisting upon elite players only”.

For more information, or to register for the trials, contact the club via email at bulldogsbasketball@hotmail.co.uk