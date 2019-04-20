Diss-based rider Charlie Brooks hopes he can put to good use his close association with fellow new Mildenhall Fen Tigers signing Jason Edwards and give the team a strong middle order partnership, writes Graham Clark.

The pair will join forces in the National League for the second season in succession with both riders making the switch from last year’s third tier title winner’s Eastbourne Eagles, who have moved up to the Championship, to the West Row-based outfit.

“It will be nice to ride with Jason at the start of the season,” said Brooks.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers Press and Practice Day Charlie Brooks Picture by Mark Westley. (8773816)

“I thought he was going to be number five and me at four but he is at four and I’m at three so I have three of my four rides with him.

“We both started off at reserve for Eastbourne last year so we have ridden a lot of races together and I think I know more about Jason than anyone else in speedway.

“Jason is a very safe rider that is level headed that is great to ride with.”

Although starting this season on a 4.53 average Brooks, who will combine his speedway with studying a course in electrical installation, is optimistic that he will not end the campaign on the same figure.

“It would have been nice to have put a little bit more on my average but I guess I was lucky in a way that the meetings I scored big points in didn’t count towards it, “ said Brooks.

“I want to put a couple of points on it this year though and end up on an average between six and a half and seven points.

“It would also be good if I could be pushing for a reserve place in a Championship team.”

Before Brooks makes his debut in Fen Tigers colours on Sunday in the Poultec Challenge meeting (3pm) he will join team-mates Edwards, Macauley Leek and Elliot Kelly to take part in the second British U-21 semi-final at Somerset tonight (7.30pm).

“I’ve never ridden at Somerset before but I will give it a good go,” added Brooks.

“It’s going to be a very difficult meeting as there are quite a few really good riders in there but I think it will be a track that suits my style.”