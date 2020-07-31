Bury St Edmunds go into two games with local rivals Sudbury inside 24 hours in confident mood, having looked in good shape in their opening East Anglian Premier League match.

The Wolfpack put up one of the biggest scores of the opening weekend, setting visiting Copdock & Old Ipswichian an imposing target of 316, with four wickets in hand.

But with the rain setting in at The Victory Ground with the visitors at 64-2 after 17 overs, they did not get the chance to see off the job.

BURY:.Cricket - Bury St Edmunds' opening EAPL game v Copdock & Old Ipswichian, Justin Board with 136 for Bury.Picture by Mark Westley. (39240063)

However, they did end with a recorded 43-run victory and 25 points to open their South Group campaign after the Duckworth/Lewis method was brought into play.

Bury’s total included 50 from just 34 balls from Alfie Martson while fellow opener Justin Broad, with the South African having rejoined for a second summer, proved why he is on the prestigious MCC Young Cricketers programme with 136.

Captain Ben Seabrook, who injured a ligament in his wrist during his spell at the crease (41 from 56 balls), meaning he will miss the next four weeks, said it was among the best centuries he had come across.

BURY:.Cricket - Bury St Edmunds' opening EAPL game v Copdock & Old Ipswichian, Ben Seabrook.Picture by Mark Westley. (39240061)

“I think the two openers led from the front and gave us that platform,” he said.

“Justin Broad was on another level to everyone and it was one of the best hundreds I have seen.

“The bowlers then backed it up perfectly.”

Last season’s captain Sean Park is set to take on the on-field captaincy duties in Seabrook’s absence, starting with the league visit to Sudbury tomorrow (11am).

BURY:.Cricket - Bury St Edmunds' opening EAPL game v Copdock & Old Ipswichian, Justin Board with 136 for Bury.Picture by Mark Westley. (39240066)

Although he admits it is hugely frustrating, 21-year-old Seabrook is confident the boys can keep the side, which will be boosted by South African all-rounder Chris Benjamin coming in, firing without him on the pitch.

“I back the boys 100 per cent whether I am there or not,” he said.

“I think we have enough wise heads in that group with some good youngsters regardless of who is captain.

“I am gutted to miss out with it being early into my full-time captaincy but I will still be involved to arrange things and I will be back to push for that top spot.”

BURY:.Cricket - Bury St Edmunds' opening EAPL game v Copdock & Old Ipswichian, Ben Seabrook with Justin Board 100 up.Picture by Mark Westley. (39240065)

Before tomorrow’s league game against a Sudbury side who dismantled champions Frinton-on-Sea in their own back yard last weekend, the two clubs will go head-to-head in theirThank You NHS Suffolk Club T20 group opener at The Victory Ground this evening (6pm). Marston is the 2020 T20 captain.

* Bury St Edmunds II had set visiting Long Melford II 190, with Sam Harrison getting 53 and Ollie Self 62. But a few overs into the Long Melford innings the match was abandoned for rain.

* Bury St Edmunds IV recorded an eight wicket win at Woolpit, having bowled them out for 155 with Toby Cooper taking 3-12 and two very good catches from Jack Howland.In reply, Sam Howland hit 48, Oliver Stanton 56 and James Norburn 18no.

* Bury Sunday I lost by 48 runs to Long Melford but Bury Sunday II beat visiting Brettenham by three wickets.

* Greene King Players of the week: Alfie Marston, Justin Broad, Alistair Allchin, Sam Harrison, Ollie Selfe, Ed Stanton, Toby Cooper, Oliver Stanton, Elliot Bonas, Andrew Norburn, Sandeep Singh Sam Howland.

* There are home games tomorrow againstLakenheath and Stowmarket.

Read more Cricket