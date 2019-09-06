Manager Danny White believes that ‘sticking together’ will be key to Thetford Town getting through their difficult start to the new season.

Tuesday’s 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Norwich United made it seven losses in a row for White’s men, who sit third from bottom in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a return of three points from the first 24 on offer.

However, ahead of Kirkley & Pakefield’s visit to Mundford Road tomorrow (3pm), White is confident things will turn soon if Thetford continue to churn out the performances.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Thetford manager Danny White..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (16139504)

“Norwich are probably the best side we have played this season but once again our attitude was fantastic and I could not ask any more of the players,” said the boss.

“We had eight players missing in that game and they are all big players for us – any side at any level would struggle with that.

“But when everyone is there and everyone is available we have a very good squad.

“The results are what they are and the table does not lie, but performances and the attitude have been pretty good.

“We just need to cut out the silly mistakes and if we can do that results will improve because the quality is there for all to see. It is all about sticking together.”

One player that has decided to move on is Dylan Edge, who has made the switch to higher-league Yaxley on dual registration terms.

The former King’s Lynn Town forward only joined the Brecklanders in the summer and he has scored once from his eight appearances.