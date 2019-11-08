Matt Morton’s impressive start as Thetford manager continued with a 3-2 win over Haverhill Rovers at Mundford Road on Saturday.

The impressive thing about Town at the moment is their ability to turn draws into victory with late goals.

Of Morton’s four wins from his opening five league games since taking on the mantle of player-manager in the wake of Danny White leaving, three have been by a 3-2 scoreline, and all have been won in the closing stages.

THETFORD: Football - Thetford Town v Haverhill Rovers.Thetford Town FC, Mundford Rd, Thetford Thetford make it 3-2 Picture by Mark Westley. (20694573)

The first half was even but relatively uneventful. Max Melanson hit the post early on for Town with a delicate 20-yard curling effort, before Elliot Smith put Town in the ascendency, as he redirected Ross Bailey’s low free kick into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Tyger Smalls, a fleet of foot teenager, was the main threat from the visitors. He burst through the centre of Town’s defence and as he set to shoot, Morton’s last-ditch tackle took some of the ball but also the attacker’s leg and a penalty was awarded, duly scored by Smalls.

It was after the interval that Thetford released the handbrake as their play bristled with attacking intent.

Tanner Call epitomised Town’s hunger to maintain their recent good run. He stole the ball off the ponderous Haverhill midfield, before releasing half-time substitute Bradley Sandell on the right-hand side of the box. His pull-back was neatly finished on the volley by Ross Bailey, 10 yards out.

Against the run of play Haverhill drew level once more. As the ball arrived at Small’s feet in the area the Town defence stopped expecting an offside flag that never came and Smalls turned and fired low into the bottom right-hand corner.

Town were livid at the decision of the officials with Luke Bailey being sent to the 10-minute sin-bin for his over zealous protest.

It is to Town’s great credit that even while reduced to 10 men they kept hunting for a winner, and when it arrived it was celebrated with as much joy as any at Mundford Road in recent times.

Melanson twisted and turned on the edge of the area to create space before firing a left-footed effort that came back off the underside of the crossbar. Smith was quickest to react, firing home from close range to score his second of the afternoon and secure a deserved three points for the Brecklanders that increased their gap to the foot of the table to eight points. They had been bottom when Morton took up the reins.

Thetford: Humphrey, Morton, Clarke (Bond), L.Bailey, Cusack, Smith (C), R.Bailey, Melanson, Conroy (Sandell), Campbell (Hemming)

Free Press Man of the Match: Ross Bailey

* Thetford host mid-table Mildenhall Town tomorrow (3pm).

* Striker Robbie Priddle has ended his five-year spell at the club having made an announcement on his departure ahead of the Haverhill Rovers match, He has joined lower-league Downham Town.