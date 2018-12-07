Manager Danny White believes that everyone is now on the same page at Thetford Town after a difficult start to the season.

White has previously been vocal in his disappointment at a lack of commitment from some of the Thetford squad, while he has also had to contend with a number of injuries and the departure of some key players.

However, following internal discussions a few weeks ago, the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side have picked up – losing just one of their last five matches, three of which they have won.

And White is confident that those clear-the-air talks can lead to the Brecklanders having a more enjoyable remainder of the campaign.

Long Melford v Thetford Town

“We had a good chat as a club and we have the full backing of the chairman,” he said.

“Originally I was adamant I was not going anywhere, but then I gave the players the chance to tell me if they had any problems with me as manager, either out in the open or privately.

“I felt for a while that certain players were not giving me their all and since then a couple have left, which seems to have steadied the ship.

“Nobody came forward, so we have got our heads down and got back to putting some good performances together.

“It has been a really tough time and there has been a lot to deal with, but it is looking a lot brighter now.”

It seemed Thetford were heading for a third straight win in all competitions on Saturday when goals from Valter Rocha and Bradley Sandell opened up a 2-0 lead at Long Melford.

But the hosts battled back and secured themselves a share of the spoils via a Will Viner own goal and an effort courtesy of Will Wingfield.

“We should have been 4-1 up at half-time and from that point of view it is disappointing to have not won the game,” added White.

“Credit to them because they kept going in the second half, but we still caused them problems.

“On reflection we should have won but sometimes you have to accept a point away from home and move on.

“I am just disappointed for the lads because the performance deserved more.”

The draw at Melford also marked the end of defender Jon Carver’s loan stint with Thetford.

The centre-back has been recalled by his parent club Stowmarket Town – something that White has conceded is a major blow to his plans.

“Rick (Andrews, Stow manager) has been great with letting Jon come to us and I hope he kicks on there now,” he said.

“For us it is big a loss. Jon is a great player and a real leader in the team.

“We are going to miss him and if he ever becomes available again we would welcome him with open arms.”

Tomorrow 13th-placed Thetford will host Newmarket Town (10th), with two points splitting the teams ahead of kick off (3pm).

l Walsham-le-Willows continue to march on following the weekend’s 1-0 win at Haverhill Rovers.

Defender Andrew Cusack scored the only goal of the game at The New Croft as fourth-placed Walsham extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

Walsham, who are just four points adrift of league-leading Histon having played two more games, have the chance to move even higher up the table when they take on Godmanchester Rovers at home tomorrow (3pm).

Godmanchester are currently second but are only one point better off than Trevor Newman’s in-form charges.

When the teams met in the League Challenge Cup earlier this season, Godmanchester ran out 3-2 winners.