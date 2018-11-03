The Wolfpack will go into this afternoon's key home game with Worthing Raiders (3pm) suddenly without their most senior coach, Jon Curry, who was named director or rugby for this season as well as head coach.

The sudden departure to the man who only came in after the surprise exit of former Leicester Tigers' Ollie Smith in February, comes after the club revealed a 'funding shortfall' for their pro-am (1st XV) side led to difficult decisions having to be made.

Jon Curry was seemingly unaware of the events to follow when he spoke to the Free Press to preview the match in this week's paper on Wednesday morning, where he demanded a reaction from the 50-0 defeat at Taunton Titans that left Bury 11th in the table.

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Bury St Edmunds rugby club coach Jon Curry.. .Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (5186220)

A statement posted by the National League 2 South club's executive committee late last night, following the Haberden club's annual fireworks fund-raiser, revealed Andy Herlihy and Craig Burrows will take overall responsibility for coaching with former Ireland player Kevin Maggs helping out on matchdays in the interim, while Terry Sands seeks out a new head coach.

It read: "The extra investment in our pro-am coaching structure this year was largely reliant on income from our established community coaching programme.

Kevin Maggs (Director of Rugby) and Howard Parr (Forwards set-piece coach) at Bury St Edmunds RUFC at pre-season training in July. (5186226)

"Frustratingly, by the start of this season, it soon became clear that some of our largest community income streams that helped fund this programme could no longer be relied upon.

"This put unexpected financial pressure on our pro-am budget. As a consequence, something sadly had to give, so we have now reluctantly agreed to part company with Jon Curry, our director of rugby, who will now devote all his time to his consultancy business.

"The club as a whole wishes Jon every success in the future.

"Going forward, Andy Herlihy and Craig Burrows will share coaching responsibility for the first team with Kevin Maggs taking a lead on match days for the time being.

RUGBY - Bury St Edmunds v Henley Hawks..Pictured: Head Coach Jon Curry ....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (5186223)

"Terry will be taking this opportunity to review the current pro-am structure, with a view to looking for a new head coach as soon as is practicably possible."

The statement concluded by saying: "We have had some unfortunate results of late and desperately need to get back to winning ways.

"We believe we are leaving our first team in great hands with Andy, Craig and Kevin this Saturday, but please make every effort to come and support the team tomorrow against Worthing, who are also mid-table. (The) Weather looks promising and it’s a 3pm kick-off."

* For live updates of today's match, follow sports editor Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) on Twitter.