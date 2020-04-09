The FA Council has ratified a decision to end the season in non-league and the women's game as null and void, dashing Stowmarket Town's promotion hopes.

The Old Gold & Blacks, who held a 15-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division when the coronavirus outbreak halted the season last month, had been among the first 60 clubs of 150 to sign an open letter to the FA urging them to rethink the decision.

But two weeks on from the null and void option, which will expunge all results from 2019/20 and therefore take away promotion and relegation, news breaking the FA Council has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of ratifying the decision.

FOOTBALL - Wrexham v Stowmarket in the FA Vase..Pictured: Stowmarket after Wroxham score their second goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (28693258)

A statement on the FA website this evening read: "The FA Council has today ratified the decision to conclude the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, Tiers 3 to 7 of the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working collaboratively with the leagues within the National League System, the Women’s Football Board, the Women’s Football Conference and the wider grassroots game to identify the most appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season at each level.

"The request to end the 2019-20 season was taken to the FA Council by the representatives of the relevant committees having been fully supported by the FA Board.

"The FA Council’s vote today was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decision.

"For further information on the process involved in this decision and how we worked with committee and league representatives to agree these steps, please visit the following accounts:-

Laurence Jones, The FA’s Head of National League System

Kelly Simmons, FA Director of Women’s Professional Game."

Read more Football