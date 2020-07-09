The Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League will get its Covid-19 delayed 2020 season finally under way in two weekend's time on Saturday, July 25.

Matches will be played from two regionalised leagues in 50-over format 11-a-side matches, under the ECB's newly-published guidance.

Coloured clothing and a pink ball will be used as had been planned for this season, reverting from the traditional whites and red ball.

Sudbury v Mildenhall cricket action. Dale Brett batting for Sudbury.

As previously revealed, teams had been offered the chance to vote on three formats for its resumption: play half the games by extending the season by a couple of weeks; playing matches within two regional hubs – which would mean less fixtures; reverting to a Twenty20 competition.

But the result of the vote has determined its teams will be split into two groups of six, aimed at reducing travelling, to play five home and five away matches.

Fixtures have already been sent to clubs and the groupings will be as follows:

'Northern':

Burwell & Exning

Cambridge

Great Witchingham

Horsford

Mildenhall

Swardeston

'Southern'

Bury St Edmunds

Copdock & Old Ipswichian

Frinton-on-Sea

Saffron Walden

Sudbury

Sawston & Babraham

There will be no relegation from the league following the 2020 season and the winners of each group will be asked if they wish to play a championship play-off against each other to determine an overall winner.

