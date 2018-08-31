GOAL SCORER: Tanner Call (number 7) finished off the good run of Ollie Hughes (number 9) for the home team’s goal against Soham on Monday (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery was full of praise for the ‘brave’ decision of youngster George Bugg, whose debut performance was crucial to securing the side’s 1-0 victory in the Soham Town Rangers derby.

An early goal from new summer arrival Tanner Call proved the only difference between the sides in an exciting Bostik League North Division clash on Bank Holiday Monday, in part due to the display from the Bury goalkeeper.

The 19-year-old was the only registered currently-playing goalkeeper available for Bury, after Luis Tibbles required treatment following a car crash last Friday and returning Ben Mayhew’s registration not yet confirmed by Suffolk FA.

And he turned into the unlikely hero for the Blues as he prevented a resurgent Soham finding an equaliser in the second half, scrambling away a key chance in the 82nd minute to ensure his side gained full points from the encounter.

Bury’s first choice ‘keeper is understood to be fine, but will be sidelined for a few weeks as he recovers from whiplash and soreness.

The injury left the side without a ‘keeper for their trip to Waltham Abbey in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, but goalkeeping coach Alex Rossis stepped up – keeping a leading-by-example clean sheet as they won 2-0.

Chenery said: “We’ve kept two clean sheets this weekend.

“And that’s excellent, particularly considering the issues we’ve had with our goalkeepers.

“But what a brave call from George (Bugg) to say he would play, knowing it would be his first taste of Bostik football – and in a tense derby too.

“I’m delighted with his performance; I thought he was excellent.

“And it goes to show the quality we have throughout our squad.

“With Ben, who was a nice number two to Luis, back at the club and George as well, competition is good. Competition only drives players to get better so it’s great to see.”

He said the clean sheet bodes well for this Saturday’s league trip to Canvey Island (3pm), although they will be without midfielder Ryan Jolland, who was sent off in the derby match for two yellow cards.

He was involved in an altercation with Soham skipper Lee Chaffey in the 71st minute, following the latter’s heavy tackle, to receive the second yellow and spend the remainder of the match looking on.

Chaffey, meanwhile, was shown a straight red. Chenery said he was ‘disappointed’ by the team’s reaction to the tackle, which led to an on-the-pitch brawl, and said they needed to ‘be better than that’.

SCUFFLES: A heavy tackle from Chaffey led to a straight red for the Soham skipper and second yellow for Jolland (Picture: Mecha Morton)

“It’s a lesson for him really,” he said.

“He shouldn’t be reacting like that to a challenge, it was right in front of the stands and the officials and he should have let them deal with it.

“Instead we will have to face Canvey Island without him.

“They are a good side and we’re away, so it’s a tough fixture for us.

“But we will have a week off and will be recovered – so we’re definitely looking to win it.”

Monday’s victory was their first taste of success in their league campaign so far, as they have improved with each of their three league fixtures.

Bury came out of the blocks like a rocket against Soham, immediately on the attack and looking dangerous.

And they were rewarded for their constant pressure after 22 minutes, with vice-captain Ollie Hughes breaking quickly up the pitch.

He ran the majority of the field before teeing Call up nicely, with a simple pass into the box with only Soham ‘keeper Josh Pope in the way. Call finished well to put his side 1-0 up.

Bury had several chances, the best coming from Call as he forced a fingertip save from Pope after a cracker of a shot from distance almost beat everyone.

Despite the pressure, Bury could not find a second goal to close the game out, and Soham tried to take advantage in the second half as the momentum switched.

The sending off saw both teams reduced to 10 but Jolland’s loss was felt, with Soham ramping up the pressure in the final 15 minutes.

But Bugg came into his own with at least three top saves, one off the line, to help his side to a win.

WHAT A SAVE: Debutant Bury ‘keeper George Bugg makes just one of a number of crucial late saves (Picture: Mecha Morton)

Chenery said: “It started really well, we dominated the first half and deservedly went a goal up.

“But the second half was different – they did what we did in the first half. And we very nearly conceded.

“But we walked away from two tough games this weekend with two wins and two clean sheets. And that’s what counts – no one’s going to remember the details by the end of the season, only the results.”

Bury Town: Bugg, White, Stafford, Simpson (Fenn 77’), Miller, Clements, Chambers-Shaw (Machaya 85’), Jolland, Hughes, Horne, Call (Gibbs 74’). Sub not used: Yallop. Sent Off: Jolland. Attendance: 490. Free Press man of the match: George Bugg