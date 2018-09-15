Brandon and Gym leading the early Division One standings

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Gym United’s 2018/19 squad. The side beat local rivals Howards 5-1 at the weekend

Brandon Town remain top of the embryonic Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday League Division One table on goal difference after beating Barrow 3-1.

Spike Murkin, Robert Armour and Kyle Dyer were all on target for hosts Brandon.

Gym United, who have again entered the FA Sunday Cup, join them at the top, winning 5-1 away to rivals Howards, thanks to a hat-trick from Andrew Wood and goals also for Jack Brame and Shaun Thorrold.

Mellis and Horringer shared the points with a 1-1 draw; Max Willshire scored for Horringer while Tostock defeated Bury Bowl 1-0.

Whelnetham won an entertaining game 3-2 against Moreton Hall Ferals that saw a huge amount of cards including three reds. Matt Snape got two for Whelnetham while Chris Couves was also on target and Cameron Nicholls got a brace in reply for Hall.

Division 2 KO Cup Group A ‘s Danepak went three points clear of Beck Row at the top, winning 4-3 , scorers for Pak: Elliot Gibson (2), James Dean and Warren Bowers.

Wetherden and Moreton Hall Youth shared the spoils with a 2-2 draw. Scoring for Wetherden was Aiden Ashton and Andrew Brookin.

In Group B, Ixworth picked up their first three points in this competition with a 1-0 win over Pakenham.

Occold also got three points against Lakenheath with goals coming from Matthew Lawley and Lee Clements.

In Division 3 KO Cup Group A, Hardwick remain following their 3-3 draw against Kings Arms.

Elmswell Youth closed the gap to a point with a 4-2 win over Norfolk Terriers. Derrick Summers and Joshua Tucker scored for the Terriers.

In Group B Thetford Rovers go to the top with a 5-4 away win over Eye Saints Youth; Charlie Drummond, Ross Metcalfe, Luke Martin and Ashley Scorah all on target for Saints.

Thurston and Eastbury shared the points with a very untypical Sunday league 0-0; a true rarity.

Division Four table-toppers Breda remained there with a 3-0 away win over Stowmarket United Jordan Rowe with a hat-trick.

Abbotts are still second after a 2-1 win over Rattlesden Jordan Marlow and Chris Thompson for Abbott’s and Brett Gooch replying for Rattlesden.

Bardwell and Bury Wanderers shared the points with a 3-3 draw Clayton Deane with a hat-trick for Bardwell.

Rougham defeated Great Barton 3-1 with Andy Olvera scoring for Barton.

Finally Chedburgh lost 6-2 at home to Elmswell Liam Swann, Kieren Waller and Tom Scott each netting a brace for Elmswell.

l In the Dor-Jam St Edmundsbury League RF Saints welcomed Stage FC to Gainsborough Road and the Saints took all three points with a 3-1 home win. On target for Justin Winwood’s boys were Laine Norton (1) and a brace from Craig Clarke. Nathaniel Flockhart netted for Stage.

Last season’s table-toppers St Edmunds 1965 FC were away to Vipers at the British Sugar ground. It was 2-0 to the current champions thanks to goals for St Edmunds from Harry Hogg and new boy Josh Bruce-Rae.