Dean Bowditch has his sights set on helping to bring silverware to his new club Stowmarket Town.

The former Ipswich Town striker, who was released by Sky Bet League Two side Northampton Town at the end of last season, was unveiled as a marquee signing by the Old Gold & Blacks at Greens Meadow on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old made more than 450 appearances in a professional career which spanned 16 years, but decided to spend time with his newborn son following his departure from the Cobblers in May.

Dean Bowditch after signing for Stowmarket TownPicture: Hogan Cobbold (22196149)

A deal to join the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Stow was struck this week, with Bowditch agreeing terms until the end of the season.

When asked what he wants to achieve during his time at Greens Meadow, Bowditch replied: “Just trophies. Simple as that.

“I’ve had a few promotions, a few good times at MK (Dons) and stuff like that, playing in FA Cups against big teams.

“If you can bring it to a club like this, bring trophies, just for the club, for the fans, everyone involved, it’s huge.

“And it’s a sign of things to come. This is incredible what the boys are doing this year and I want to be a part of it.

“I want a smile on my face and it’s not just that it’s the future as well. The future looks so exciting.”

After being involved in the youth set-up with Ipswich since the age of 10, Bowditch made his debut for the Tractor Boys in the Championship as a 16-year-old against arch rivals Norwich City.

He was released by Ipswich in 2009, after 72 appearances and eight goals, and went on to top the scoring charts in his first season at Yeovil Town. After a second campaign at Yeovil, Bowditch linked up with MK Dons, where he enjoyed promotion as runners-up in League One in 2014/15.

His six-year stint with MK ended in 2017 and the last two seasons the ex-England Under-19s international has been at Northampton, where he passed the 400-league and 450-professional appearance marks.

Stow, who play five leagues below Bowditch’s most recent club Northampton, have made a flying start to the season and sit 15-points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

Bowditch is in line to be in the squad for tomorrow’s home clash with Mildenhall Town (3pm) and is itching to get back on the pitch for the first time this season.

“I was fortunate to be able to take time out and spend the last three or four months with my son, which I’ve absolutely loved, but a part of me has been itching to get back playing,” he said.

“It’s great to finally be at a club that are just going one way. My time at Northampton wasn’t the best for me or for the club.

“I just want to have a smile on my face and be somewhere where I can be successful.”